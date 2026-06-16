ARTRAGEOUS to Come to The Emery Theater in Cincinnati This Summer

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The Children's Theatre of Cincinnati (TCT) will invite audiences of all ages to experience ARTRAGEOUS, which transforms the stage into an immersive experience and celebration of music, art, and creativity.

Coming to the reimagined Emery Theater for a limited engagement June 26–28, 2026, ARTRAGEOUS is one of the most exciting family events in Cincinnati this summer. With only three performances and limited seating available, families are encouraged to reserve their seats early.

This one-of-a-kind performance experience feels like a rock concert meets a live painting event. Featuring a troupe of world-class artists, musicians, singers, and performers, Artrageous combines live music, action painting, choreography, and audience participation into a fast-paced multimedia spectacle that turns the artistic process into live entertainment.

"Summer is the perfect time for families to try something new and create memories together," said Kim Kern, President & CEO of The Children's Theatre of Cincinnati. "ARTRAGEOUS is pure joy. It's colorful, interactive, and full of surprises. You'll laugh, dance, sing along, and leave inspired to embrace your own creativity. It's exactly the kind of experience families will remember long after summer ends."

The fun doesn't stop on the stage. Audience members may find themselves joining the troupe under the spotlight, discovering surprises throughout the performance, along with an opportunity to win a painting valued at $25,000 just by being there. Guests are encouraged to come dressed in their favorite DIY ARTRAGEOUS-inspired costumes to participate in the Costume Contest, and the first 100 attendees at each performance will receive a complimentary Adventure Kit.

Whether you're a budding artist, music lover, or simply looking for a fresh way to spend time together this summer, ARTRAGEOUS offers an unforgettable experience that celebrates imagination, self-expression, and the joy of creating something together.

Tickets are on sale now and start at just $30. The show is comprised of two acts of 45 minutes each, with a 15-minute intermission, and a 15-minute live gallery onstage after the show. Due to the show's limited engagement and limited seating availability, advance purchase is strongly recommended.

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