A CHRISTMAS CAROL Returns To Cincinnati Playhouse

The Cincinnati Playhouse in the Park's joyous, time-honored celebration of the true meaning of the holidays returns for its 29th season as First Financial Bank presents Charles Dickens' A CHRISTMAS CAROL. The beloved, iconic story will be performed Nov. 27 through Dec. 29 in the Playhouse's Robert S. Marx Theatre. (Opening night is Nov. 29.)



More than 630,000 people have enjoyed the timeless classic at the Playhouse over the past 28 years. An immediate hit when Dickens wrote it in 1843, A CHRISTMAS CAROL is often credited for revitalizing the celebration of Christmas as we know it today.



"Thousands of families return each year to the Playhouse to make A CHRISTMAS CAROL a part of their holiday traditions," explains Blake Robison, artistic director. "The enduring message of A CHRISTMAS CAROL helps to make it one of the Playhouse's most popular productions each season and a perfect way to introduce children to the joys of live theatre."



Adapted by Howard Dallin, Dickens' narrative comes to vivid life with spectacular effects and hundreds of costumes that illuminate Ebenezer Scrooge's time-traversing pilgrimage with the spirits one magical Christmas Eve. From his kind-hearted sister Fan and first love Belle to his generous employer Fezziwig and humble clerk Bob Cratchit, Scrooge is repeatedly shown the saving grace of love and concern for humanity.



Bruce Cromer returns to fill Ebenezer Scrooge's miserly shoes this season for the 15th time, the longest run among the four actors who have played the role, and his son, Charlie, returns for a second season to portray Scrooge as a young adult. Michael Evan Haney is the director of the production.



All show times for A CHRISTMAS CAROL are at 2 p.m. for matinees and 7 p.m. for evening performances to accommodate families with children. Please note the earlier curtain time. There will be no performances on Thanksgiving Day, Christmas Eve, Christmas Day and selected weeknights in early December.

Prices for A CHRISTMAS CAROL start at $35 for the Nov. 27 preview performance and at $40 for all other performances depending on seat location. Tickets for children and teens are $50, $45 or $30 depending on seat location. Prices are subject to change. Student tickets are just $15 on the day of the show. In addition to calling the Box Office at 513-421-3888, tickets can also be purchased by visiting the Playhouse website at www.cincyplay.com.



A CHRISTMAS CAROL is suitable for all general audiences, including children ages 5 and older. Due to the full-length nature of the show, children younger than 5 cannot be admitted.



A CHRISTMAS CAROL will be audio described for those with visual impairments at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 7, and signed for persons with hearing impairments at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 8. There is a sensory-friendly performance on Tuesday, Dec. 3, at 10 a.m. The Playhouse is fully accessible. Audio enhancement receivers, large print programs and complete wheelchair access are available.





