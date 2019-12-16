2 PIANOS, 4 HANDS Extends At Cincinnati Playhouse
Due to popular demand, 2 PIANOS, 4 HANDS, staged in the round at Cincinnati Playhouse in the Park, has been extended to Jan. 12, 2020. Tickets to the added performances are on sale now. The additional shows are Friday, Jan. 10, 8 p.m.; Saturday, Jan. 11, 4 and 8 p.m. and Sunday, Jan. 12, 2 p.m. More shows could be added as needed.
"Audiences love the entertaining combination of comedy and music," Artistic Director Blake Robison explained. "Add to that a truly relatable story and the incredible talent of our two actor/musicians Matthew McGloin and Jefferson McDonald, and you can see why tickets have been selling quickly."