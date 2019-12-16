2 PIANOS, 4 HANDS Extends At Cincinnati Playhouse

Due to popular demand, 2 PIANOS, 4 HANDS, staged in the round at Cincinnati Playhouse in the Park, has been extended to Jan. 12, 2020. Tickets to the added performances are on sale now. The additional shows are Friday, Jan. 10, 8 p.m.; Saturday, Jan. 11, 4 and 8 p.m. and Sunday, Jan. 12, 2 p.m. More shows could be added as needed.



"Audiences love the entertaining combination of comedy and music," Artistic Director Blake Robison explained. "Add to that a truly relatable story and the incredible talent of our two actor/musicians Matthew McGloin and Jefferson McDonald, and you can see why tickets have been selling quickly."

The show, which has been called "tears-streaming-down-your-face-funny" by the Ottawa Sun, tells the story of playwrights and performers Ted Dykstra and Richard Greenblatt , who shared a childhood dream of growing up to be superstar concert pianists. In the two-person show, we meet semi-autobiographical characters Ted and Richard. In a series of short, rapid-fire scenes, Ted and Richard transform into parents, teachers, coaches and even themselves at various ages. Memories of their music careers come to life onstage, from touching arguments with Richard's father (who once fancied himself a bit of a pianist as well) to side-splitting glimpses of the characters that helped instruct Ted and Richard at the piano.

At the heart of this production is two men with comedic chemistry telling the story of all our childhood dreams of being a movie star, astronaut, or NFL-quarterback. The musicians bring relatable nostalgia to life as they work to master everything from Bach and Beethoven to Billy Joel

"Part of what makes 2 PIANOS, 4 HANDS so enduring is that in addition to being incredibly entertaining, audiences see themselves in it whether or not they ever wanted to play the piano," says Tom Frey , who serves as both director and music director for Playhouse's production.

2 PIANOS, 4 HANDS has been produced on five continents in over 4,000 productions during its 24-year history. The production inspires audiences to think about their passions and reminds us all not to give up on our dreams.

"As a director, I love to watch the audience take in a play and see what seems to resonate with them," says Frey. "2 PIANOS, 4 HANDS delivers more moments of connection than almost any play I've worked on."





