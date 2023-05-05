Cincinnati Opera Presents Free Film Screening of Family-Friendly Opera Fierce at Blue Ash's Summit Park

The event is set for June 2.

Cincinnati Opera Presents Free Film Screening of Family-Friendly Opera Fierce at Blue Ash's Summit Park

Cue the popcorn! This summer, Cincinnati Opera is thrilled to bring opera to the big screen at Blue Ash's Summit Park.

On Friday, June 2, Cincinnati Opera will present a free film screening of its family-friendly opera, Fierce, at Summit Park in Blue Ash, Ohio. The opera, which follows the trials and triumphs of four teenage girls, received its world premiere in 2022 to enthusiastic critical and audience acclaim. Cincinnati Opera captured the production on video to share with families and young people at public screenings throughout the region.

The June 2 event kicks off at 7:30 p.m. when artists from Cincinnati Opera's Share the Love Truck Tour will present a live performance at Summit Park's multicolored glass Canopy. At sunset (approximately 9 p.m.), the screening of Fierce will begin on the Great Lawn. Then, after the credits roll, guests will be treated to a dazzling drone show with Flightline by Arthur Rozzi Pyrotechnics behind Summit Park's Observation Tower. Throughout the evening, wine, beer, and seltzer from Higher Gravity bar and bottle shop will be available for purchase.

Admission is free and open to the public, and no tickets are required. For information, visit cincinnatiopera.org.


Ensemble Theatre Cincinnati Closes The 2022-2023 Season With The Regional Premiere Dramedy Photo
Ensemble Theatre Cincinnati Closes The 2022-2023 Season With The Regional Premiere Dramedy MAYTAG VIRGIN, May 27 – June 18

​​​​​​​Ensemble Theatre Cincinnati (ETC) closes its 2022-2023 Season with the regional premiere dramedy Maytag Virgin by Audrey Cefaly. May 27–June 18, 2023. Directed by Bridget Leak. Premiere Sponsors are John Goering; Mark Haggard and Daniel Brown.

Cincinnati Arts Associations DANCING FOR THE STARS 2023 Fundraiser Announces Winners Photo
Cincinnati Arts Association's DANCING FOR THE STARS 2023 Fundraiser Announces Winners

Britton Spitler as Brock Leah Spears (Project Manager – ADM) and dance pro Amanda Barraza (Independent Dance Instructor) received a nearly perfect score of 29, taking first place at the Cincinnati Arts Association's fifteenth annual Dancing for the Stars on Saturday, April 22, 2023 at the Music Hall Ballroom.

The Carnegie Announces Its Next Executive Director, Matt Distel Photo
The Carnegie Announces Its Next Executive Director, Matt Distel

The Carnegie has announced the appointment of Matt Distel as its next Executive Director.  An accomplished curator and arts administrator, Matt Distel brings nearly 30 years of experience to the Executive Director position. Distel is stepping into this new role with a long history at The Carnegie and a decorated career leading community-centered arts organizations.  

The Childrens Theatre of Cincinnati To Host A Family-Friendly Block Party at the Emery The Photo
The Children's Theatre of Cincinnati To Host A Family-Friendly Block Party at the Emery Theater

The Children's Theatre of Cincinnati is hosting a family-friendly Block Party Saturday, April 29 from 12PM to 4PM (rain or shine) to celebrate its future home at the Emery Theater.  


