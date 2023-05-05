Cincinnati Opera Presents Free Film Screening of Family-Friendly Opera Fierce at Blue Ash's Summit Park

Cue the popcorn! This summer, Cincinnati Opera is thrilled to bring opera to the big screen at Blue Ash's Summit Park.

On Friday, June 2, Cincinnati Opera will present a free film screening of its family-friendly opera, Fierce, at Summit Park in Blue Ash, Ohio. The opera, which follows the trials and triumphs of four teenage girls, received its world premiere in 2022 to enthusiastic critical and audience acclaim. Cincinnati Opera captured the production on video to share with families and young people at public screenings throughout the region.

The June 2 event kicks off at 7:30 p.m. when artists from Cincinnati Opera's Share the Love Truck Tour will present a live performance at Summit Park's multicolored glass Canopy. At sunset (approximately 9 p.m.), the screening of Fierce will begin on the Great Lawn. Then, after the credits roll, guests will be treated to a dazzling drone show with Flightline by Arthur Rozzi Pyrotechnics behind Summit Park's Observation Tower. Throughout the evening, wine, beer, and seltzer from Higher Gravity bar and bottle shop will be available for purchase.

Admission is free and open to the public, and no tickets are required. For information, visit cincinnatiopera.org.

