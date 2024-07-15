Tarmo Peltokoski Joins Hong Kong Philharmonic Orchestra as Music Director

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Finnish conductor Tarmo Peltokoski will become the Hong Kong Philharmonic Orchestra’s next Music Director, beginning in the 2026/27 season, succeeding Jaap van Zweden. Peltokoski will hold the title of Music Director of the HK Phil for a four-year term, after serving as Music Director Designate during the 2025/26 season.

Tarmo Peltokoski will be the 9th Music Director of the HK Phil. He is also Music Director Designate of the Orchestre National du Capitole de Toulouse during the 2024/25 season and will become its Music Director from the 2025/26 season.

David Cogman, Chairman of the Board of Governors of the HK Phil and of the Music Director Search Committee, said, “I am delighted to welcome Maestro Peltokoski as the next Music Director of the HK Phil. He is a remarkable and visionary musician, and we are very fortunate that he will write the next chapter in our orchestra’s history. The Board of Governors is tremendously excited by the orchestra’s future under the leadership of such an outstanding conductor.”

Tarmo Peltokoski said, “I am honoured and thrilled to be named Music Director of the Hong Kong Philharmonic Orchestra. After being highly impressed by the orchestra last year, I knew this would be a long-lasting relationship. The HK Phil is surely one of the absolute top orchestras in Asia. I am very much looking forward to lots of inspiring musicmaking with the brilliant HK Phil musicians in the years to come.”

Benedikt Fohr, Chief Executive of the HK Phil and member of the Music Director Search Committee, said, “The appointment of Tarmo Peltokoski as the new Music Director of our Orchestra marks a significant milestone. He is a highly talented musician from the younger generation. Under his leadership, we wish to inspire a new generation of music lovers, and continue to enhance our artistic excellence and elevate our reputation in Hong Kong and beyond. The HK Phil is thrilled about the creative journey that lies ahead.”

Jing Wang, Concertmaster of the HK Phil and member of the Music Director Search Committee, said, “I would like to extend my warmest welcome to Tarmo. His debut concerts with the HK Phil last year were truly inspiring, and his talent was immediately apparent. He is a highly energetic conductor with a great passion for music. The orchestra and I look forward to many years of great musicmaking together in the upcoming seasons.”

The contract signing ceremony was held at the Hong Kong Cultural Centre Concert Hall today. It was joined by HK Phil’s Board of Governors, musicians from the orchestra, and James Tong, Director, Group Public Affairs of John Swire & Sons (H.K.) Limited who represents the Principal Patron of the HK Phil.

Tarmo Peltokoski made his debut with the HK Phil at its 2022/23 Season Finale concert in June 2023, conducting Sibelius’ Finlandia, Tchaikovsky’s Violin Concerto and Shostakovich’s Symphony no. 10. He is set to conduct the sold-out concerts of the HK Phil 2023/24 Season Finale: Tarmo Peltokoski & Seong-Jin Cho on 5 & 6 July 2024, as well as the 2024/25 Season Opening: Tarmo Peltokoski & Daniel Lozakovich on 5 & 6 September 2024, both at the Hong Kong Cultural Centre Concert Hall.

Comments