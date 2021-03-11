THE LEGEND OF KUNG FU Plays in Beijing

The Legend of Kung Fu is now playing at Beijing's Red Theatre. A group of the best Kung Fu practitioners of China are collected and the best directors and designers of the country are invited by CHC. There are English subtitles shown above the stage to keep you informed of the story line.

There is no speaking of the actors, just Kung Fu, dance and acrobatics. The fusion of modern dance with Chinese traditional martial arts makes this performance unique and spectacular.

The Legend of Kung Fu Show is a mix of traditional martial arts and modern theatre. Presenting stunning Kung Fu skills, exquisite ballet and music, this beautiful story in no doubt has become the most loved Kung Fu show in China.

The story tells of about a young boy who dreams of becoming a Kung Fu master and attain enlightenment. He takes the path of a monk in which he must face many obstacles both from this world and his own mind to overcome his fears and to become a true master of Kung Fu.

The show made its first appearance on the Beijing stage in July 15th 2004. Ever since it has received numerous awards and become a world class spectacle known around the world.

Learn more and purchase tickets at http://theatrebeijing.com/shows/kung_fu/.