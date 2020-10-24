Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Suzhou Ballet Theatre Presents ROMEO AND JULIET

Article Pixel

Performances run November 3-28.

Oct. 24, 2020  

Suzhou Ballet Theatre will present Romeo & Juliet in Shanghai.

As one of the country's youngest ballet troupes, Suzhou Ballet Theatre, which was founded in 2007, has remained devoted to cross-cultural conceptions and cross-boundary exploration. Romeo and Juliet is one of the troupe's finest examples of where East meets West. Shakespeare's classic play has been given a stylish, modern and, above all, Chinese look. Most of the innovation, the troupe's director Li Ying says, was inspired by traditional Chinese culture. Props include paper fans, silk umbrellas and Peking Opera masks.

"We wanted to create a version of Romeo and Juliet that was modern in terms of aesthetics, with Chinese elements, such as the value system and emotions," said Li Ying. Li choreographed the work with her husband Pan Jiabin, the Artistic Director.

Performances run November 3-28.

Learn more at https://www.gpag.nl/artist/suzhou_ballet_theater.


Related Articles View More China Stories   Shows

More Hot Stories For You

  • 9 LaChanze Videos We Can't Get Enough Of!
  • 8 Videos That Make Us Excited for Shoshana Bean's Upcoming Concert!
  • VIDEO: Cultural Economy Development Agency Hosts Live Creative Economy Forum 2021 : Focus On Arts & Culture
  • Exclusive: Keala Settle Sings 'Being Alive' from COMPANY as Part of The Seth Concert Series; Re-Airs Today at 3pm and Available On Demand!