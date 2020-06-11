Shanghai Ballet Invites Head of the City's COVID-19 Clinical Experts' Team to Watch SWAN LAKE

According to China.org.cn, the Shanghai Ballet has invited Zhang Wenhong, head of Shanghai's COVID-19 clinical experts' team, to watch its performance of Swan Lake. Other medical professionals who made contributions to pandemic prevention and control were invited as well.

The performance, which is the company's first since its temporary closure due to the health crisis, is taking place June 18 and 19.

Back in April, Zhang met dancers from the Ballet at an art exhibition, where he said that he hoped "doctors could have more free time to enjoy the arts. If doctors can do so, we can tell that the pandemic has been in control."

Swan Lake was choreographed by Derek Deane, former artistic director of English National Ballet. The performance will also be staged at the National Center for the Performing Arts in Beijing in July.

Read the original story on China.org.cn.

