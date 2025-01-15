SOME ACTIONS AND SHADOW Comes to CCDC

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Some Actions and Shadows is coming to CCDC next month. Performances will begin on 15 February.

Light and shadow changes, shadows are staggered, and the uncaught floating light glides. Verse and dance are intertwined, she sinks with him and his poems, how scattered fragments piece together certain movements and shadows. The era of reproducing memory, the city, the home of heart and peace, and even the root of life?

The famous choreographer Li Haining and Zhou Xueyi worked together. The two cross-generation and cross-regional choreographers will be created from the poetry of the North Island, leading the dancers of the city's contemporary dance group to show the dance scenery in response with their bodies and movements.

Light and shadow and live music played, composed of Hong Kong new generation young musician Jiang Yi Tianxing, plus a lineup of vigorous production teams, local outstanding senior theater designers: stage designer Li Zhiwei, CCDC resident lighting designer Lu Wenwei, Costume Designer Lu Rong and sound designer Liang Baorong teamed up to start a confusing journey with the audience and our city.

