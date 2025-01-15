News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

SOME ACTIONS AND SHADOW Comes to CCDC

Performances will begin on 15 February.

By: Jan. 15, 2025
SOME ACTIONS AND SHADOW Comes to CCDC Image
Get Access To Every Broadway Story

Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.




Existing user? Just click login.

Some Actions and Shadows is coming to CCDC next month. Performances will begin on 15 February.

LATEST NEWS

BAYREUTH: SCENES FROM THE RING Will Be Performed in Hong Kong This Month
Hong Kong Philharmonic Reveals January 2025 Lineup
The Hong Kong Philharmonic Will Perform a New Year Celebration Next Week
Festival Napa Valley Launches Cultural Exchange with China

Light and shadow changes, shadows are staggered, and the uncaught floating light glides. Verse and dance are intertwined, she sinks with him and his poems, how scattered fragments piece together certain movements and shadows. The era of reproducing memory, the city, the home of heart and peace, and even the root of life?

The famous choreographer Li Haining and Zhou Xueyi worked together. The two cross-generation and cross-regional choreographers will be created from the poetry of the North Island, leading the dancers of the city's contemporary dance group to show the dance scenery in response with their bodies and movements.

Light and shadow and live music played, composed of Hong Kong new generation young musician Jiang Yi Tianxing, plus a lineup of vigorous production teams, local outstanding senior theater designers: stage designer Li Zhiwei, CCDC resident lighting designer Lu Wenwei, Costume Designer Lu Rong and sound designer Liang Baorong teamed up to start a confusing journey with the audience and our city.




Comments

To post a comment, you must register and login.



Videos