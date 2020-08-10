Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

There will be 30 productions staged online for audiences to enjoy from August 8-September 6.

Dozens of Peking opera performances will be presented online this summer due to the health crisis, China.org.cn reports.

National Peking Opera Company is just one of 18 different Peking opera troupes across the country that will be broadcasting events.

There will be approximately 30 productions staged online for free for audiences to enjoy from August 8-September 6.

The online performance aims to honor frontline medics and community workers in the fight against the pandemic, as well as boost public morale.

Read more on China.org.cn.

