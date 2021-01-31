ONE FINE DAY 2020 and More Win Big at Beijing Fringe Festival's First Zebra Awards

The winners have been announced for Beijing Fringe Festival's first Zebra Awards, which reward workers in the theatre industry for their effort and persistence amidst the pandemic, Global Times reports.

The biggest winner of the ceremony was One Fine Day 2020, which took home a total of 12 awards, including Li Jianjun for Best Director.

Other winners include Gu Lei, who won the award for Best Playwright for The Creek between Mountains, as well as Zhao Yang, who took home the Best Actor award for The Outsider, and Chen Xindi, as Newcomer of the Year for his performance in In parallel-We Will Meet Again.

