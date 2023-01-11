Musicus Society Celebrates 10th Anniversary Season of Musicus Fest, Featuring 11 Concerts Over 4 Weekends

Musicus Society celebrated their tenth anniversary season of Musicus Fest, which featured eleven concerts over four weekends from 5 to 26 November 2022, throughout the city of Hong Kong. A meeting point for artists from across the world, Musicus Fest brings musicians from Hong Kong, Italy, Germany, Canada, France, and Poland together for an international celebration of cross-cultural musicianship. Musicus Fest 2022 drew to a successful close with the 10th Anniversary Concert, which featured the launch of Musicus Soloists Hong Kong (MSHK) on 26 November at the Hong Kong Cultural Centre.

MSHK is focused on becoming a leading chamber ensemble representing Hong Kong globally. Under the artistic direction of Trey Lee, established overseas artists and young Hong Kong talents gave a wonderful concert marking the beginning of Hong Kong's most promising new ensemble. The evening commenced with Rameau's Pygmalion Overture, a creation myth that mirrors the launch of MSHK; is it came into being from the imagination of their creators. This was followed by three concerti by Vivaldi, Mozart and Casadesus that showcased Włoszczowska's profound musicianship, Cheong's musical brilliance, and Lee's masterful interpretation. Dvořák's infectious Serenade for Strings and excerpts from Mendelssohn's popular "Swiss" Symphony for Strings completed the program, with the latter spotlighting MSHK with Ensemble Training students in a grand finale.

About Musicus Society

Musicus Society was founded in 2010 as a registered Hong Kong charity under the vision of renowned cellist Trey Lee to become an international music organization with quality performances and world-class home-grown artists. It aims to promote cross-cultural collaboration of music internationally between top local and overseas artists through performances and by nurturing the next generation of talent. Apart from the annual Musicus Fest, the Musicus Heritage Community Concert Series enhances the public's knowledge of Hong Kong's culture and history by presenting music programs that reflect their heritage settings. Moreover, Musicus Inspires! Educational program aims to cultivate talents from all social backgrounds, providing training and performance opportunities for young artists and students with great masters. Learn more at www.musicussociety.org.

About Musicus Fest

Musicus Fest is an international partnership for world-class artists to collaborate, showcasing Hong Kong's exceptional artists and working with young talents to bring their artistry to new heights. The Musicus Fest gives Hong Kong artists and students what their counterparts elsewhere have long enjoyed: a chance to elevate themselves to a higher level of artistic excellence through meaningful interaction with distinguished artists from different parts of the world.

Since the launch of Musicus Fest in 2013, over 300 artists from Albania, Canada, Mainland China, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong SAR, Iceland, Italy, the Netherlands, Norway, Romania, Russia, South Korea, the United Kingdom, and the USA have appeared on stage in Hong Kong, including Vladimir Ashkenazy, Yuri Bashmet, Noah Bendix-Balgley, and Bruno Canino, among others.