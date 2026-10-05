MJ THE MICHAEL JACKSON MUSICAL to Open in Taipei

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Four-time Tony Award-winning MJ THE Michael Jackson MUSICAL will open in Taipei for a limited season at Taipei Music Center in April 2027.

The official MJ Taipei waitlist will open on 5 October HERE. Those who register will be eligible for priority ticket access ahead of the general on-sale. Full ticketing and on-sale details will be announced at a later date. The Taipei season of MJ THE Michael Jackson MUSICAL is supported by government partners the Taipei City Government and the Department of Cultural Affairs, together with supporting partner Fubon Financial Holdings.

The arrival of MJ in Taipei will give audiences in Taiwan the opportunity to experience this award-winning musical as part of its International Asian Tour. Set against the backdrop of a pivotal period in Michael Jackson's career, the production combines his greatest hits with electrifying choreography and powerful storytelling, to reveal the artistic vision and creative drive behind one of history's most influential performers. More than 8 million people worldwide have already experienced MJ through acclaimed productions on Broadway, in London's West End and Hamburg, as well as tours across the United States and Australia. The global phenomenon now arrives in Taipei as a major international theatrical event.

Director and Choreographer Christopher Wheeldon OBE said: “As a choreographer, Michael Jackson's work has always been endlessly fascinating to me. What I've always found so inspiring is the way the music and movement are woven together so seamlessly, creating a style that changed popular culture forever. With MJ, we wanted to honour not only the songs audiences know and love, but also the extraordinary artistry, innovation and creativity behind them. It is incredibly rewarding to see audiences around the world continue to connect with that work, and we look forward to bringing the production to Taipei.”

Eric Kuo, Chief Executive Officer of HUA Universal Arts Entertainment, the Taiwan presenter, said: “The arrival of MJ in Taiwan marks another step towards strengthening Taiwan's connection to the international musical theatre market, while creating greater opportunities for international exchange and new audience experiences across Taiwan's performing arts and live entertainment sectors. Michael Jackson's music and creative vision have connected generations across cultures, and this production transforms that legacy into an extraordinary theatrical experience that can only be fully felt live. We are proud to work alongside the international producing team to present this landmark Broadway production in Taiwan, and we look forward to welcoming audiences from Taiwan and across the region to experience its scale, energy and artistry at Taipei Music Center.”

Featuring more than 25 of Michael Jackson's greatest hits, including Beat It, Smooth Criminal, Man in the Mirror and Thriller, MJ has captured the hearts and imaginations of audiences around the world through its iconic music, groundbreaking choreography, and spectacular staging.

Set in 1992, MJ offers a behind-the-scenes look at the creation of Michael Jackson's iconic Dangerous World Tour. Going far beyond the signature moves and global hits, the production gives audiences a glimpse of the creative genius and collaborative spirit that propelled Michael Jackson to legendary status, all through the lens of an MTV journalist granted rare access to the rehearsal room. Written by two-time Pulitzer Prize winner Lynn Nottage (Ruined, Sweat), MJ explores pivotal moments in Jackson's artistic journey as he works to bring his vision for the Dangerous World Tour to the stage.

MJ has earned acclaim for its high-octane choreography and theatrical innovation. The production won four Tony Awards, including Best Choreography for director and choreographer Christopher Wheeldon OBE, and has continued to be recognised internationally, with Wheeldon also receiving the Olivier Award for Best Theatre Choreography in London's West End. Widely regarded as one of the defining creative achievements of contemporary musical theatre, the production has captivated audiences on Broadway, in the West End and Hamburg, and on tour across the United States and Australia.

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