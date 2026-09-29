BUILDING THE PILLARS Will Make Shanghai Debut in October

NEW! China Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for China & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

Zhejiang Performing Arts Group’s dance drama “Building the Pillars” will make its Shanghai debut Oct. 9-11 at Shanghai Culture Square as part of the 25th China Shanghai International Arts Festival. Performances are scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Oct. 9 and 10 and 2 p.m. Oct. 11 at the venue’s Main Auditorium.

Directed by Han Zhen and Zhou Liya, “Building the Pillars” follows the life and work of architect Lin Huiyin through her efforts to survey and document historic Chinese architecture. The production also focuses on Liang Sicheng and other Chinese intellectuals of the period, using their work to preserve architectural history and cultural heritage as the basis for the story.

The production uses architectural surveying as its central narrative device and incorporates elements based on traditional Chinese architectural structures. The work is presented in six sections built around imagery including windows, foundations, brackets, eaves, ornamental supports and roof ridges. The production runs approximately 120 minutes and is performed in Chinese.

Han Zhen and Zhou Liya serve as chief directors, with Lin Qiaosi as playwright and Xu Nuo as dramaturg. Ren Dongsheng is the visual and lighting designer, Lü Liang is the composer, Li Ao is the set designer, Yang Donglin is the Costume Designer, Hu Tianji and Wang Yuning handle multimedia design, and Jia Lei is the styling designer.

The cast includes Hua Xiaoyi, Wu Jiawen, Xu Jiarui, Xia Tian, Liu Sai, Sun Junnan, Li Yinghao, Zhang Yue, Zhang Yin, Gong Qiqian, Zhang Han, Liu Yanbo, Chen Yixie and Gu Yiwei. The production features multiple performers in several roles, including Lin Huiyin, Liang Sicheng, young Lin Huiyin and Lin Heng.

“Building the Pillars” was produced by Zhejiang Performing Arts Group and performed by Zhejiang Song and Dance Theatre. The production is presented by the Zhejiang Provincial Publicity Department, Tsinghua University, People's Daily Online, Zhejiang Provincial Department of Culture, Radio, Television and Tourism, and Zhejiang Performing Arts Group, with Beijing Dance Academy, the Shangcheng District Government of Hangzhou and Zhejiang Song and Dance Theatre among the co-producers. Academic support is provided by the School of Architecture at Tsinghua University and the Memorial Museum of the Society for Research in Chinese Architecture.

Tickets are priced from 80 to 880 yuan. The Shanghai Culture Square listing identifies the production as a dance drama and lists all three performances as part of the venue’s 2026 program. “Building the Pillars” began its first national tour in September and will continue to additional Chinese cities following its Shanghai engagement.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 32 Days 14 Hrs 35 Min 09 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

Love Theater in China? Join The Community! Whether you've got past experience writing about theater or just starting, the BroadwayWorld Community offers a unique opportunity to become a champion for your local arts community, helping raise awareness of local offerings and adding another local voice to the conversation at a time arts coverage is shrinking in the press across the continent. Join us and become a pivotal part of the movement that celebrates and promotes the arts in the digital age. Learn More

Don't Miss a China News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Fall season, discounts & more... Also text me

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming