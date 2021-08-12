Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

ME Improvisational Theatre: Dance x Piano Comes To Shanghai Grand Theatre Tomorrow

Two performances only of “ME” on August 13 and 14. Begins at 7.30pm.

Aug. 12, 2021  
An improvisational dance and piano performance at the Buick Theatre of Shanghai Grand Theatre, "ME" experiments with improvisation and minimalism whilst exploring the connection between classics and future intelligence.

A piece about the relationship between individuals and groups, "ME" will be directed and danced by Wang Tao with Zhu Xuzhi playing piano. It is the third installment of Shanghai Grand Theatre's Hidden Series.

Wang Tao is the director of Shanghai Jinxing whose works focus on the expression of emotional and physical reality. Zhu Xuzhi is a pianist and composer known for his project Serial9, a combination of classical music and modern technology.

Performances take place at the Shanghai Grand Theatre.


