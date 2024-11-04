MASTERS PLAY IV Comes to the National Kaohsiung Center For The Arts in 2025

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Masters Play IV will be performed at National Kaohsiung Center For The Arts next year. Performances will run 15-16 February 2025. There will be post-show talks 5 minutes after each performance at Opera House Auditorium.

No matter which era of pop music you belong to, Salsa CHEN's works are sure to be in your playlist. Every note that has touched your heart deeply, turning tears into smiles, carries the essence of Salsa CHEN's music. From Eason CHAN to Hebe TIEN, and from the TV dramas White Magnolia to A Touch of Green, her musical creations have always moved you.

One of Weiwuying's finest self-produced music programs, Masters Play, in 2025 invites Golden Melody Award Best New Artist HUNG Pei-yu to perform, alongside master conductor CHIEN Wen-pin and the Evergreen Symphony Orchestra, reimagining CHEN's music with full classical orchestration. The music will spark an infinite wave of soul-stirring emotions, each spark intertwining with your soul, bringing you the warmest feelings of early spring this February.

