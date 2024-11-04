News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

MASTERS PLAY IV Comes to the National Kaohsiung Center For The Arts in 2025

Performances will run 15-16 February 2025.

By: Nov. 04, 2024
MASTERS PLAY IV Comes to the National Kaohsiung Center For The Arts in 2025 Image
Get Access To Every Broadway Story

Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.




Existing user? Just click login.

Masters Play IV will be performed at National Kaohsiung Center For The Arts next year. Performances will run 15-16 February 2025. There will be post-show talks 5 minutes after each performance at Opera House Auditorium.

LATEST NEWS

MASTERS PLAY IV Comes to the National Kaohsiung Center For The Arts in 2025
Hong Kong Films @ Tokyo 2024 is Now at Tokyo International Film Festival
The Philadelphia Orchestra Will Embark on Tour of China
Hong Kong Philharmonic Performs Brahms and Dvořák with Long Yu and Manfred Honeck

No matter which era of pop music you belong to, Salsa CHEN's works are sure to be in your playlist. Every note that has touched your heart deeply, turning tears into smiles, carries the essence of Salsa CHEN's music. From Eason CHAN to Hebe TIEN, and from the TV dramas White Magnolia to A Touch of Green, her musical creations have always moved you. 

One of Weiwuying's finest self-produced music programs, Masters Play, in 2025 invites Golden Melody Award Best New Artist HUNG Pei-yu to perform, alongside master conductor CHIEN Wen-pin and the Evergreen Symphony Orchestra, reimagining CHEN's music with full classical orchestration. The music will spark an infinite wave of soul-stirring emotions, each spark intertwining with your soul, bringing you the warmest feelings of early spring this February.




Comments

To post a comment, you must register and login.



Videos