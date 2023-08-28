LIU RUSHI, MY DEAR Comes to HKRep in September

Following the success of Hu Xueyan, my Dear, HKRep Artistic Director Poon Wai Sum creates another play based on a historical figure: Liu Rushi. Despite many fateful turns, Liu shattered conventional ideas of womanhood in the dynastic era: she was true to herself and steadfast in love.

Although she was sold in her youth as a concubine and ended up a courtesan, her talent and beauty attracted the likes of the “Three Scholars of Yunjian”—of whom she was romantically involved with Song Zhenyu and Chen Zilong.

Eventually, she fell in love with the sage Qian Qianyi who was many decades her senior. Ignoring public outcry, the respected scholar made her his wife. Liu's life has long been celebrated: strong in character but carefree in disposition, she was a true patriot who won the respect of many. Although her life was short, it was splendid and colourful.

From his unique viewpoint, Poon Wai Sum wields his pen with sensitivity, connecting with the core of Chinese cultural sentiment while employing Western theatrical aesthetics to provide a contemporary portrait of an ancient female figure in Liu Rushi, my Dear. China CITIC Bank International brings you Liu Rushi, my Dear, written and directed by HKRep Artistic Director Poon Wai Sum with drama critic and HKRep Honorary Artistic Advisor Dr. Cheung Ping Kuen as literary dramaturg and Hong Kong Dance Company Artistic Director Yang Yuntao as kinetic dramaturg. Liu Rushi, my Dear features Mercy Wong, Ko Hon Man, Angus Chan, Man Sui Hing, Chow Chi Fai, Chan Kiu, Yu Hon Ting, Eddy Au Yeung and Ng Ka Leung in the cast. This production runs from 9th to 24th September at the Hong Kong City Hall Theatre. Tickets are now available at URBTIX outlets.

Liu Rushi, my Dear depicts the story of Liu Rushi, a renowned courtesan from the late Ming and early Qing dynasties widely praised as the top among “Eight Beauties of Qinhuai River”. She was a patriot who lived with honour, daring to love even in the face of death, true to herself for richer or poorer. When the Qing army overran the Ming court, her fate at that critical juncture made her the legendary “woman warrior with rare beauty”. Poon Wai Sum has won critical acclaim for his output of historical plays, such as The Emperor, his Mom, a Eunuch and a Man that garnered six Hong Kong Drama Awards and Hu Xueyan, my Dear that collected a total of 14 awards in Hong Kong and China. This time, Poon continues to use his unique frame of reference and nuanced writing combined with Western dramatic components in Liu Rushi, my Dear, creating an entrancing portrait of a revered figure in Chinese cultural history.