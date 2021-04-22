Hong Kong Philharmonic Orchestra Welcomes Conductor Christoph Koncz For Two Performances

The Hong Kong Philharmonic Orchestra (HK Phil) welcomes Austrian conductor Christoph Koncz for his HK Phil debut in shimmering performances on 30 April and 1 May in the Hong Kong Cultural Centre Concert Hall. The programme features acclaimed pianist Chiyan Wong, as well as Hong Kong Ballet in a special appearance.

Mozart en pointe | Chiyan Wong's Ravel (30 April & 1 May 2021)

Praised by Gramophone for his "dazzling virtuosity" and "sincerity of purpose", Hong Kong-born pianist Chiyan Wong will perform Ravel's Piano Concerto in G, a work influenced by jazz and Basque folk music.

Seven dancers from Hong Kong Ballet will join the HK Phil in selected movements from Mozart's Eine kleine Nachtmusik, and Fauré's Pelléas et Mélisande, with original choreography by Hong Kong Ballet's Artistic Director Septime Webre and the great George Balanchine respectively. The beautiful balletic realisation of the Romanza (Gavotte), and the Minuet from Mozart's Eine kleine Nachtmusik, and the Fileuse and the Sicilienne from Fauré's Pelléas et Mélisande promises to be a truly magical experience.

Highly versatile musician Christoph Koncz will open the concert conducting Beethoven's dramatic Leonore Overture no. 3. Written for Fidelio, the piece tells a love story amidst political chicanery and deadly, dark deeds. The concert continues with Liszt's symphonic poem Les préludes, a work also connected to the theme of love.

Mozart en pointe | Chiyan Wong's Ravel will be presented on 30 April & 1 May 2021 (Fri & Sat) at 8PM in the Hong Kong Cultural Centre Concert Hall. Tickets are HK$480, $380 and $280 and are available at URBTIX. For enquiries, please call +852 2721 2332 or visit hkphil.org.

Short film Amadeus (a cyberpunk dream) with Hong Kong Ballet

Ballet + Classical Music + Cyberpunk! The HK Phil and Hong Kong Ballet (HKB) join hands to present a new short film, Amadeus (a cyberpunk dream), which depicts Mozart's futuristic journey from the extravagant classical era to a psychedelic urbanscape in frenetic Hong Kong. Featuring Mozart's Eine kleine Nachtmusik (2nd and 3rd movements) performed by the HK Phil, with whimsical choreography from HKB's Artistic Director Septime Webre, the film takes you on an outrageous out-of-this-world adventure together with the HK Phil musicians and HKB dancers.

The video will be published on the HK Phil's and HKB's social media platforms next week. Stay tuned!