Hong Kong Dance Company Cancels CITY TO CITY: REDISCOVERY
City to City: Rediscovery was originally scheduled to be performed in Feb 2022.
City to City: Rediscovery, originally scheduled to be performed in Feb 2022, has to be cancelled since the overseas artists involved are unable to come to Hong Kong due to current quarantine measures. The good news is, dance theatre The Last Dance*, which had to be cancelled last year due to severe pandemic situations, will be staged instead.
Ticket holders of the cancelled production will be notified in person shortly.
* With the permission of Mirror Fiction
Dance x Literature, The Last Dance
18-20.2.2022 (Fri - Sun)
Auditorium, Kwai Tsing Theatre