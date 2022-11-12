HK Phil's Annual Outdoor Extravaganza Swire SYMPHONY UNDER THE STARS Presented In-Person and Virtually

The Hong Kong Philharmonic Orchestra (HK Phil) successfully wrapped up Swire Symphony Under The Stars, its free annual outdoor mega-concert, attracting an audience of nearly 12,000 at the Central Harbourfront 12 November. Under the baton of HK Phil Principal Guest Conductor Yu Long, the concert embarked on an extraordinary journey through some spectacular Italian orchestral works with Hong Kong's iconic skyline as the backdrop. The performance was simultaneously live streamed on the HK Phil website, Facebook page and YouTube channel, as well as the Swire TrustTomorrow Facebook page. It was also broadcast live on RTHK TV 31 and rthk.tv.

Led by Yu Long and hosted by Phoebus Chan, this year's concert presented an Italian-themed programme with works by Berlioz, Rossini, Vivaldi, Wilson and Respighi, along with Rhapsody on a Theme of Paganini by Rachmaninov, featuring Serena Wang on the piano. Five HK Phil musicians performed as soloists - Concertmaster Jing Wang (Vivaldi's The Four Seasons: Summer), and the four members of Trombone section - Jarod Vermette, Christian Goldsmith, Kevin Thompson and Aaron Albert (Willson's "Seventy-Six Trombones"). The concert ended on a high note with Respighi's Pines of Rome, accompanied by a stunning fireworks display at the climax.

The HK Phil wishes to express its deepest gratitude for the generous and continued support from Swire, as well as to Hong Kong's music lovers who have helped make Swire Symphony Under The Stars such a marvellous success year after year. The HK Phil will continue to spread the joy of classical music outside the concert halls.

With live-streamed video accessible worldwide, Swire Symphony Under The Stars reached a wider audience outside the concert venue. The live-streamed video remains available globally on the HK Phil website, Facebook page and YouTube channel, as well as the Swire TrustTomorrow Facebook page. It was recorded by RTHK TV and is available on its YouTube channel and rthk.hk for a year.

Hong Kong Philharmonic Orchestra

Music Director: Jaap van Zweden, SBS

Principal Guest Conductor: Yu Long

Resident Conductor: Lio Kuokman, JP

The Hong Kong Philharmonic Orchestra (HK Phil) is recognised as Asia's foremost classical orchestra. Presenting more than 150 concerts over a 44-week season, the HK Phil attracts more than 200,000 music lovers annually. Recently the HK Phil won the prestigious UK classical music magazine Gramophone's 2019 Orchestra of the Year Award - the first orchestra in Asia to receive this accolade.

Jaap van Zweden, SBS, one of today's most sought-after conductors, has been the orchestra's Music Director since the 2012/13 Season, a position he will hold until the end of the 2023/24 Season. Maestro van Zweden has also been Music Director of the New York Philharmonic since the 2018/19 Season.

Yu Long has been Principal Guest Conductor since the 2015/16 Season.

Lio Kuokman, JP has been appointed Resident Conductor since December 2020.

Under the dynamic leadership of Jaap van Zweden, the HK Phil has attained new heights of artistic excellence, receiving international critical acclaim. The orchestra successfully completed a four-year journey through Wagner's Ring Cycle, performing and recording one opera from the cycle annually from 2015 to 2018. The concert performances were enthusiastically received by audiences, and the live Naxos recordings were praised by critics and garnered the Gramophone Orchestra of the Year Award 2019.

The HK Phil has toured extensively across Mainland China and, with the support of the Hong Kong Economic and Trade Offices, it undertook a major tour in 2017 to Seoul, Osaka, Singapore, Melbourne and Sydney in celebration of the 20th anniversary of the establishment of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of the People's Republic of China.

Conductors and soloists who have recently performed with the orchestra include Vladimir Ashkenazy, Joshua Bell, Charles Dutoit, Christoph Eschenbach, Renée Fleming, Ning Feng, Stephen Hough, Evgeny Kissin, Katia and Marielle Labèque, Lang Lang, Yo-Yo Ma, Leonard Slatkin and Yuja Wang.

The HK Phil promotes the work of Hong Kong and Chinese composers through an active commissioning programme, and it has released recordings on the Naxos label featuring Tan Dun and Bright Sheng conducting their own compositions. Its acclaimed education and community engagement programmes in schools, hospitals, and outdoor spaces, bring music into the hearts of tens of thousands of children and families every year. Founded in 2021, "The Orchestra Academy Hong Kong", funded by "TrustTomorrow" of The Swire Group Charitable Trust and co-directed with The Hong Kong Academy for Performing Arts, aims at enhancing professional training for graduates from The HKAPA's School of Music to facilitate their career development in the orchestral field.

The Swire Group has been the Principal Patron of the HK Phil since 2006. Through this sponsorship, which is the largest in the orchestra's history, Swire endeavours to promote artistic excellence, foster access to classical music, stimulate cultural participation in Hong Kong, and enhance Hong Kong's reputation as one of the great cities in the world.

Thanks to a significant subsidy from the Government of the HKSAR and long-term funding from Principal Patron Swire, the Hong Kong Jockey Club Charities Trust and other supporters, the HK Phil now boasts a full-time annual schedule of core classical repertoire and innovative popular programming, extensive education and community programmes, and collaborations with, amongst others, Hong Kong Ballet, Opera Hong Kong and the Hong Kong Arts Festival.

Originally called the Sino-British Orchestra, it was renamed the Hong Kong Philharmonic Orchestra in 1957 and became fully professional in 1974. The HK Phil is a registered charitable organisation.

The Hong Kong Philharmonic Orchestra is financially supported by the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region and is a Venue Partner of the Hong Kong Cultural Centre.

Swire is the Principal Patron of the Hong Kong Philharmonic Orchestra.