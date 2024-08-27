HK Phil Launches Jockey Club TUTTI Programme

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Hong Kong Philharmonic Orchestra has announced the launch of the Jockey Club TUTTI Programme – a new flagship education initiative, exclusively sponsored by The Hong Kong Jockey Club Charities Trust. With a generous grant of HK$30.3 million for the next three years, the programme is expected to benefit more than 130,000 students and their family members, teachers, and the general public through over 140 events, enabling the HK Phil to bring the highest quality of music education to the local community.

Running from the 2024/25 to 2026/27 seasons, the Jockey Club TUTTI Programme (Tuning Up Talents, Transforming Individuals) is a three-year initiative designed to nurture local music talent through engagements with international and local artists. Highlights include the Jockey Club Master Series concerts, which will bring world-renowned maestros Christoph Eschenbach, Kahchun Wong and Gustavo Dudamel to Hong Kong, along with comprehensive education programmes and interactive outreach activities. All education and outreach events are free, ensuring high-quality musical experiences are accessible to all students aged 25 or under, particularly those who are under-served.

Ms Winnie Yip, Head of Charities (Culture, Sports and Community Engagement) of The Hong Kong Jockey Club, said the Club has long been committed to supporting the development of arts and culture in Hong Kong. The Club is excited to be contributing to a culturally vibrant, inclusive and creative Hong Kong, with high-quality performances and music education accessible to all, and where everyone can thrive through engagement with the arts, she added.

Mr Benedikt Fohr, Chief Executive of the HK Phil, said, “We are deeply grateful for the generous support from The Hong Kong Jockey Club Charities Trust, allowing the HK Phil to continue delivering top-tier musical education to Hong Kong students. The HK Phil is committed to celebrating and fostering budding musicians, contributing to the development of Hong Kong as an international cultural exchange centre. The Jockey Club TUTTI Programme will bring world-renowned maestros to Hong Kong, offering not only exceptional performances but also inspiring our music talent through coaching, sharing and talks, creating a memorable and transformative experience.”

The Jockey Club Master Series concerts will feature maestro Christoph Eschenbach in Eschenbach | Dvořák Stabat Mater during the 2024/25 season (8 November 2024). The prestigious Prague Philharmonic Choir will join the performance in the evening and the Choral Festival | Dvořák & the American Spirituals on 9 November 2024. Students participating in Share the Stage will rehearse with Maestro Eschenbach before performing “side by side” with the HK Phil musicians. Young choristers will have the opportunity to sing with the Prague Philharmonic Choir under the guidance of a reputable choirmaster at the concert on 9 November. In 2025/26 and 2026/27 seasons, maestros Kahchun Wong and Gustavo Dudamel will be featured respectively in the Jockey Club Master Series and conduct Share the Stage. This unique international exchange platform will help students refine their performance techniques, broaden their global perspective and boost their confidence.

The Conducting Masterclasses will offer aspiring conductors a chance to learn from maestros Christoph Eschenbach, Kahchun Wong and Gustavo Dudamel, while at the Inspirational Artist Talks, the maestros will share their exceptional, life-changing artistic journeys which can provide insights and motivation for young musicians. Open Rehearsals will allow students to observe the preparation of live performances under the baton of the maestros. Interactive Workshops led by local artists will offer valuable opportunities for students to dive into the music featured in the Jockey Club Masters Series concert week.

The Student Ambassadors Programme aims to make classical music accessible to students who might not otherwise have the chance to attend concerts, while also promoting a deeper understanding of classical music, cultivating lifelong learning about different cultures and establishing a habit of attending concerts from a young age. Four students from each participating school are nominated as Student Ambassadors. They will attend a Jockey Club Masters Series concert for free and share their experiences with their classmates.

Interactive outreach activities are also important components in the Jockey Club TUTTI Programme. HK Phil musicians will perform in School Concerts and make Ensemble Visits to schools, including special needs schools, enriching students' musical knowledge and experiences through hour-long performances.

In addition to promoting classical music appreciation through collaborations with distinguished artists, the Jockey Club TUTTI Programme also aims to encourage cultural exchanges in which students can learn about Western culture first-hand and serve as ambassadors to introduce Hong Kong to the world. These initiatives collectively build the foundation for the cultural development of Hong Kong.

Over the years, the HK Phil has been honoured to receive support from The Hong Kong Jockey Club. With sponsorship from the Club's Charities Trust, the HK Phil has launched various projects to promote music development and make music accessible to the community, enriching students' musical and cultural knowledge through a series of free, high-quality education activities.

For details of the Jockey Club TUTTI Programme, please visit www.hkphil.org/tutti.

