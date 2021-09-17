HK Phil And Pianist/Conductor David Greilsammer Will Perform A Cinema And Classics Crossover Featuring The Music Of John Williams And Mozart

The Hong Kong Philharmonic Orchestra (HK Phil) welcomes conductor and pianist David Greilsammer in his HK Phil debut, presenting a crossover concert with classical master Mozart and cinema score master, John Wlliams. Two performances on 17 & 18 September in Tsuen Wan Town Hall Auditorium. Limited tickets only!

The programme opens with Mozart's Symphony no. 35, Haffner, which began life as a serenade written for the Haffner family. Mozart later revisited the work and turned it into a symphony which, he told his father, should be played with fire.

Escapades by John Williams comes from the movie Catch Me if You Can. It features Hong Kong saxophonist Timothy Sun, and is in the form of a whimsical concerto delivering the musical message "catch me if you can". Continuing with the John Williams film score theme, the orchestra will perform Star Wars: Imperial March. Feel the pomp and glamour of this piece as it brings audiences to a different galaxy far, far away.

The concert ends with Mozart's Piano Concerto no. 17 featuring David Greilsammer who will direct the orchestra from the keyboard. The Concerto ends with a set of variations on a charming theme which Mozart claimed to have heard sung by his pet starling!

David Greilsammer is invited through a special collaboration between the Hong Kong Philharmonic Orchestra and Premiere Performances Hong Kong.

Swire Denim Series: Mozart Meets John Williams will be presented on 17 & 18 September 2021 (Fri & Sat) at 8PM in the Tsuen Wan Town Hall Auditorium. Tickets are HK$$420, $320 and $220 and are available at URBTIX. For enquiries, please call +852 2721 2332 or visit hkphil.org.