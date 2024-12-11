Festival Napa Valley Launches Cultural Exchange with China

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Festival Napa Valley has announced the launch of a multiyear artistic exchange with China. Unveiled December 6 with the signing of a MOU with Beijing Poly Theatre Management Company, which operates more than 80 theaters across China, and a celebratory concert at the U.S. Embassy’s Beijing American Center, the Festival Napa Valley/China Cultural Exchange aims to foster collaboration and dialogue through music, education, food and wine events, and cultural tourism.

“Music and wine are powerful unifiers, transcending borders and languages to reflect our shared humanity,” said Rick Walker, President and CEO of Festival Napa Valley. “Through this partnership with Poly Theatre Group and Armstrong Music & Arts, we are creating opportunities for musicians and students from the United States and China to learn from one another, while bringing inspirational performances to audiences in both countries.”

Yao Rui, General Manager of Beijing Poly Theatre Management Co., Ltd., said, “Poly Theater looks forward to collaborating with Festival Napa Valley to create a series of cultural exchange projects to promote in-depth cooperation between the two countries in the fields of music and art.”

The signing of the MOU was coordinated by Poly Armstrong. “This signing is the beginning of cooperation. In the next five years, there will be more cultural exchanges between the two sides,” said Evita Zhang Wei, Executive General Manager of Poly Armstrong.

A centerpiece of the Cultural Exchange is a tour of China in spring 2026 by Festival Orchestra Napa. A delegation of international arts patrons and dignitaries will accompany the tour, participating in cultural programs and deepening ties between the two regions.

Education is a key part of the Cultural Exchange initiative. Select college and preprofessional musicians from China will have the opportunity to participate in Festival Napa Valley’s esteemed summer instrumental and vocal training academies. These programs offer world-class musical instruction, equipping students with the skills needed for successful professional careers. Exceptional students from these academies will be invited to join Festival Orchestra Napa on its spring 2026 China tour, providing a unique platform for cultural and artistic exchange. Additionally, high school-aged musicians from China will take part in performances and instructional programs in Napa Valley during the Festival’s 2025 Summer Season.

“This initiative demonstrates the ability of music to bridge linguistic and cultural divides, creating meaningful connections through shared experiences,” said Charles Letourneau, Festival Napa Valley’s EVP and Director of Artistic Planning.

Armstrong Music & Arts Chairman Wray Armstrong called the partnership “a milestone in cultural exchange, formed through the appreciation of music.” He added, “We are honored to collaborate with Festival Napa Valley to strengthen artistic ties between China and the United States.”

The announcement was enthusiastically received by an audience representing the U.S. and China. Wines featured at the celebratory reception included Beaulieu Vineyard Napa Valley Cabernet Sauvignon and Chardonnay, Penfolds Bin 704 Napa Valley Cabernet Sauvignon, Bin 600 Cabernet Shiraz, and Champagne. Guests enjoyed a live performance by Broadway singer and actress Christina Maxwell, pianist Rieko Tsuchida, and violinist Sienna Peck.

The same trio performed two days later in a special Festival Napa Valley Olivia Decker Power of Music concert at The Peninsula Shanghai on December 8. Olivia Decker was on hand to toast the cultural exchange initiative with wines from Napa Valley including Bella Oaks "Le Génie" Cabernet Sauvignon, Kinsman Eades "Aisana" Sauvignon Blanc/Sémillon, and Beaulieu Vineyard Cabernet Sauvignon.

Upcoming Festival Napa Valley/China Cultural Exchange programs include:

The Beijing Guitar Duo performs at The St. Regis San Francisco on February 6 in celebration of Lunar New Year. Blending classical and contemporary works, the program bridges the musical traditions of East and West.

Chinese guitarist Meng Su performs a Novack Concert for Kids for Napa Valley schoolchildren on February 7.

Opening Weekend of Festival Napa Valley’s 2025 Summer Season (July 6-20) showcases distinguished Chinese artists and masterworks including a performance by acclaimed pianist Tianxu An, and the iconic “Butterfly Violin Concerto.”

For more information, visit www.festivalnapavalley.org/programs/festival-napa-valley-china-cultural-exchange. For more information about Festival Napa Valley, visit www.festivalnapavalley.org.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of ©Festival Napa Valley & Armstrong Music & Arts.

