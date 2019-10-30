Eastman School of Music Cancels Tour of China After South Korean Students Are Denied Visas

According to NBC, Eastman School of Music has cancelled its tour of China because three of its ensemble members were banned by the country from participating because they are from South Korea.

Dean Jamal Rossi had originally stated that the tour would go on as planned, just without these three students. However, he changed his decision after receiving backlash. The tour will not go on until every student receives a visa.

The dean said in a statement: "Given the particular circumstances of this tour, the best course of action for the Eastman community and the values we share is to wait until the Philharmonia can perform as one."

This refusal of visas is due to a ban on South Korean artists that China implemented in 2016. The most notable impact of this ban was on K-pop artists.

Rossi said that the students wanted the tour to proceed, even despite their ban. The other members of the philharmonia also voted to continue.

However, following the decision, students, faculty, and the public began to disagree with the Dean's actions, causing him to change his decision.

Read more on NBC.





