Chinese and American Musicians Team Up For Virtual Concert

Chinese and American musicians will present a joint virtual concert ahead of the Chinese New Year, CGTN reports.

Check out the full lineup below!

Shanghai Conservatory of Music & Berklee College of Music-East Rhythm

Composer & Conductor: Zhang Xiaolu

Performer: Joint Jazz Ensemble of Shanghai Conservatory of Music and Berklee College of Music

Central Conservatory of Music & Bard College-Yun Xiang Hua Xiang (Cloud and Blossom)

Composer: Wang Danhong

Pipa: Zhang Hongyan

Conductor: Chen Bing

Orchestra: The Orchestra Now/The Orchestra Now of Bard College

Shanghai Conservatory of Music-Two Chinese Art Songs

1i??Virtues of Orchid

Composer: Zhao Jiping

Poem by: Han Yu (Tang Dynasty)

2i??When Full Moon Would be There?

Composer: Lu Zaiyi

Poem by: Su Shi (Song Dynasty)

Baritone: Liao Changyong

Piano: Sun Yingdi

Tianjin Juilliard School-Nonet in F Major, Op.31 IV. Finale: Vivace

Composer: Louis Spohr

Flute: Gergely Ittzés

Oboe: Scott Bell

Clarinet: Xiangyu Zhou

Bassoon: Fei Xie

Horn: Chang Chou Han

Violin: Guillaume Sutre

Viola: Sheila Browne

Viola: Yeonjin Kim

Double Bass: Da Xun Zhang

Central Conservatory of Music & New York University-Rhapsody in Blue

Composer: George Gershwin

Pianist: Lang Lang

Wuhan Conservatory of Music-Harmony of Ba Yin for the Grand Set of Chime bells and Chinese Orchestra

Composer: Gong Huahua

Conductor: Pang Kapang

Performer: Oriental Chinese Orchestra of Wuhan Conservatory of Music

Wuhan Conservatory of Music-Tomorrow Will Still Be the Best

Lyricists: Xia Lu, Liu Siyuan

Composers: Liu Siyuan, Xia Lu

Performers: Students from Wuhan Conservatory of Music

Tianjin Conservatory of Music & Conservatory of Music and Dance, University of Missouri-Kansas City-Fusion

Composer: Xu Changjun

Director: Li Ye, Wang Hongyun

Performers: Students from Conservatory of Music & Dance, University of Missouri-Kansas City

Shanghai Conservatory of Music-Two Chinese Art Songs

1i??Three Wishes From a Rose

Composer: Huang Tzu

Poem by: Long Yusheng

2i??Longing for Beloved in Spring

Composer: Huang Tzu

Poem by: Wei Hanzhang

3i??Finding Plum Blossom Along Snowy Path

Composer: Huang Tzu

Poem by: Liu Xue'an

Baritone: Liao Changyong

Piano: Sun Yingdi

Tianjin Conservatory of Music-Two Accordion Solo Pieces

1i??Sonata in e-flat minor, Op.26 IV. Fuga

Composer: Samuel Barber

2i??Double Prelude

Composer: Xu Changjun

Accordionist: Zhang Zhiyuan

Faculty Adviser: Meng Hui

Shanghai Orchestra Academy-Virtual Side-by-Sidei??Selection from Allegro molto vivace, Symphony No.6, Pathétique

Composer: Peter Ilyich Tchaikovsky

Performers: Musicians from Shanghai Orchestra Academy and New York Philharmonic

Wuhan Conservatory of Music and Manhattan School of Music-Two Pieces for Cello Ensemble

1i??Sarabande

Composer: Johann Sebastian Bach

Arranged by: Ji Hua

Performers: Faculty Members and Students from Wuhan Conservatory of Music and Manhattan School of Music

2i??Salut D'Amour

Composer: Edward Elgar

Arranged by: Ji Hua

Performers: Faculty Members and Students from Wuhan Conservatory of Music

Central Conservatory of Music-Cloud Art Music - WE

Lyrics & Composition: Li Xiaobing

Artistic Director & Conductor: Yu Feng

Cloud Orchestra: 212 Musicians from World Major Orchestras

Cloud Choir: 302 Professors and Students from World Partner Conservatories

