China's C.E.A. Festival Launches with Headliners Martin Garrix, Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike

Leading Chinese event promoters Brotherhood Music China (BHM) today confirmed the inaugural edition of a major new player in the global festival calendar, the C.E.A. (Charming Eastern Awakening) Festival.

C.E.A. Festival will create a mythical world in which international electronic music and entertainment will be combined with the rich elements of Chinese culture, show and art, a unique festival experience never seen before, with the local visitor at its core.

Announcing its arrival with global EDM heavyweights Martin Garrix and Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike as their Phase 1 headliners, C.E.A. Festival will take place over two days (April 18th and 19th) at Joy Park in Chengdu. Spread over three stages, the festival will feature over 60 electronic music artists from all over the world, including Yellow Claw, Vicetone, Sam Feldt, Julian Jordan and Sefa. One of the stages will be hosted by Armada Music, while Q-dance will also bring their Take Over experience.

In a particular coupe for C.E.A Festival, organisers BHM have secured the world famous show designers and producers Backbone International and T-Minus Design, who have collaborated on jaw-dropping stage productions at Tomorrowland, Mysteryland and Sensation. Promising to unleash a visual spectacle unlike anything else fans have ever seen before, the partnership looks to bring in a great global experience, raising the bar for premium festival experiences in China and beyond.

BHM has already had huge success bringing outside brands like the UK's iconic Creamfields festival and of course Q-dance - known for organizing the biggest hard dance events in the world - into the Chinese music market. The decision to launch their own festival was a natural one and has secured major support from Chengdu Media Group, Shanghai Tengli Culture Co.LTD, China International Development Corporation Limited, Sichuan Provincial Department of Culture and Tourism and Wuhou District People's Government.

"C.E.A. Festival is truly a project that's been in the planning for over 10 years," said BHM's Managing Director Paul Neuteboom. "It's been a strong personal goal to bring the rich elements of Chinese culture, entertainment and history together into one premium, international festival experience like the ones I grew up with in The Netherlands.

"The experience that we'll create, bringing the best of both worlds together, will be strengthened further by our launch of a new international music conference the day before the festival," Neuteboom added. "Collaboration and cooperation are the keys to our vision for the future and I'm very thankful for the trust that all the partners involved are giving us. I'm very excited to start this creative journey together and I'm certain that the best is yet to come!"

For more information on C.E.A. Festival, CEMC and Brotherhood Music China, please visit www.bhm-china.com.





