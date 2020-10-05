The concert is conducted by LIU Sha.

China National Traditional Orchestra presents Return on October 6, 2020.

As a national-level orchestra directly under the Ministry of Culture, China National Traditional Orchestra, founded in 1960 under the direction of Premier ZHOU Enlai, is regarded as the standard-setter, model and benchmark of China's folk music performance. The Orchestra, made up of folk orchestra, chorus and art creation centre, boasts a group of musicians and sharp-sighted managers. LI Huanzhi (January 1919 to March 2000), famous composer and former Chairman of China Musicians' Association, had served as its first President and now XI Qiang, a member of CPPCC, Chinese string instrument artist and musicologist, is at the wheel.

Learn more and book at http://en.chncpa.org/whatson/zdyc/202009/t20200918_220694.shtml.

Programme

Music: WANG Yunfei

Chinese Orchestral Music Spring Flowers and Autumn Fruits

Music: HAO Weiya

Chinese Orchestral Music Moonlit Night on Autumn River

Music: TANG Feng, LIN Hai

Erhu and the Band Pale Clouds and Dancing Wind

Performer: TANG Feng

Music: ZHAO Cong

Orchestrator: YIN Tianhu

Pipa Concerto Happiness and Auspice for ever

Performer: ZHAO Cong

--Intermission--

Music: WANG Ciheng

Bamboo Flute and the Band The Return of Swallows

Performer: WANG Ciheng

Music: Tan Dun

Erhu Concerto Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon

Performer: YU Hongmei

Music: WANG Danhong

Chinese Orchestral Music Canticle of the Sun

Movement III: Missing

Movement VI: Canticle of the Sun

