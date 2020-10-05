Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

China National Traditional Orchestra Presents RETURN

Oct. 5, 2020  

China National Traditional Orchestra presents Return on October 6, 2020.

The concert is conducted by LIU Sha.

As a national-level orchestra directly under the Ministry of Culture, China National Traditional Orchestra, founded in 1960 under the direction of Premier ZHOU Enlai, is regarded as the standard-setter, model and benchmark of China's folk music performance. The Orchestra, made up of folk orchestra, chorus and art creation centre, boasts a group of musicians and sharp-sighted managers. LI Huanzhi (January 1919 to March 2000), famous composer and former Chairman of China Musicians' Association, had served as its first President and now XI Qiang, a member of CPPCC, Chinese string instrument artist and musicologist, is at the wheel.

Learn more and book at http://en.chncpa.org/whatson/zdyc/202009/t20200918_220694.shtml.

Programme

Music: WANG Yunfei     

Chinese Orchestral Music Spring Flowers and Autumn Fruits     

Music: HAO Weiya       

Chinese Orchestral Music Moonlit Night on Autumn River   

Music: TANG Feng, LIN Hai

Erhu and the Band Pale Clouds and Dancing Wind      

 Performer: TANG Feng

Music: ZHAO Cong

Orchestrator: YIN Tianhu   

Pipa Concerto Happiness and Auspice for ever     

 Performer: ZHAO Cong

--Intermission--

  

Music: WANG Ciheng       

Bamboo Flute and the Band The Return of Swallows 

 Performer: WANG Ciheng

     

Music: Tan Dun

Erhu Concerto Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon  

 Performer: YU Hongmei

      

Music: WANG Danhong         

Chinese Orchestral Music Canticle of the Sun    

 Movement III: Missing

 Movement VI: Canticle of the Sun


