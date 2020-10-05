China National Traditional Orchestra Presents RETURN
The concert is conducted by LIU Sha.
China National Traditional Orchestra presents Return on October 6, 2020.
The concert is conducted by LIU Sha.
As a national-level orchestra directly under the Ministry of Culture, China National Traditional Orchestra, founded in 1960 under the direction of Premier ZHOU Enlai, is regarded as the standard-setter, model and benchmark of China's folk music performance. The Orchestra, made up of folk orchestra, chorus and art creation centre, boasts a group of musicians and sharp-sighted managers. LI Huanzhi (January 1919 to March 2000), famous composer and former Chairman of China Musicians' Association, had served as its first President and now XI Qiang, a member of CPPCC, Chinese string instrument artist and musicologist, is at the wheel.
Learn more and book at http://en.chncpa.org/whatson/zdyc/202009/t20200918_220694.shtml.
Programme
Music: WANG Yunfei
Chinese Orchestral Music Spring Flowers and Autumn Fruits
Music: HAO Weiya
Chinese Orchestral Music Moonlit Night on Autumn River
Music: TANG Feng, LIN Hai
Erhu and the Band Pale Clouds and Dancing Wind
Performer: TANG Feng
Music: ZHAO Cong
Orchestrator: YIN Tianhu
Pipa Concerto Happiness and Auspice for ever
Performer: ZHAO Cong--Intermission--
Music: WANG Ciheng
Bamboo Flute and the Band The Return of Swallows
Performer: WANG Ciheng
Music: Tan Dun
Erhu Concerto Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon
Performer: YU Hongmei
Music: WANG Danhong
Chinese Orchestral Music Canticle of the Sun
Movement III: Missing
Movement VI: Canticle of the Sun