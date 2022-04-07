Canton Ballet to Stage SNOW WHITE

This spring, experience the enchantment of Canton Ballet's Snow White at the Canton Palace Theatre - April 24. This original, full-length storybook ballet, choreographed by Canton Ballet's Choreographer in Residence Angelo Lemmo, is perfect for the whole family and follows the treasured fairy tale of Snow White, her Prince, and the Seven Dwarfs as they embark on an epic adventure to outwit the schemes of the Evil Queen.

Snow White takes the stage on Sunday, April 24 at 2:00 p.m. at the Canton Palace Theatre. The beautifully restored historic Canton Palace Theatre is located at 605 Market Avenue North in the downtown Canton Arts District.

Ticket Information

Tickets for Snow White are $28 for adults and $20 for children - available online at www.cantonballet.com or by calling the Canton Ballet ticket office at 330-455-7220. Seating is reserved.

About Canton Ballet

Canton Ballet has fostered an appreciation of the art of dance throughout the region for over 50 years. Under the guidance of Artistic and Executive Director Cassandra Crowley, the Ballet is regarded as one of the most admired pre-professional dance companies in Ohio, and its School provides the highest quality of instruction for all ages and skill levels, toddler to adult. Each year, Canton Ballet performs public and school performances at the Palace Theatre for audiences to enjoy. This season's performances include Celebrate Dance!, The Nutcracker, and Snow White.

About Angelo Lemmo

Mr. Lemmo has been Canton Ballet's Choreographer in Residence since 1991 and a faculty member since 1987. His works have been chosen for performances at numerous Regional Dance America festivals, often on the Gala performance. Mr. Lemmo twice received the Regional Dance America Craft of Choreography Project Tier Award. His choreographic versatility has provided commissioned works in classical ballet, modern, musical theatre, opera, and trade shows. Mr. Lemmo has choreographed four original full-length ballets: Snow White, Dracula ... the Ballet, Frankenstein, and The Wizard of Oz. He has choreographed over 40 short works and 25 musical theatre productions, and his work has been seen throughout the northeastern United States and in Europe. In addition to work performed by Canton Ballet, Mr. Lemmo's works have been performed by Vineland Regional Dance Company, Ohio Dance Theatre, Cleveland Ballet's Dancing Wheels, Ohio Light Opera, The Players Guild, Canton Symphony Orchestra, Kent State University/Stark Theatre, VOCI (formerly Canton Civic Opera), Fort Wayne Dance Collective, College of Wooster, Eastern Michigan University, Wayne Center for the Arts, Ashland Regional Ballet, and Northeast Ohio Dance Ensemble. Mr. Lemmo is also an accomplished lighting designer and stage manager.

Photo Credits: JustUsTwo Photography