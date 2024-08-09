Beijing Music Festival Announces 2024 Festival: Voices From Afar

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Beijing Music Festival the programming for its 27th festival, with the theme of Voices From Afar. Scheduled from October 5 to 13, the festival offers musically and culturally diverse performances every day, with renowned artists from China, France, the United States, Austria, South Africa, and Germany, among other countries.

The festival will present 10 concerts and 11 public events at venues that include the National Center for the Performing Arts, Poly Theatre, Zhongshan Park Music Hall, and the Sacrificial Altar in the Temple of Heaven. Among the highlights are the China premiere of the classic American opera Porgy and Bess, the Beijing premiere of Aaron Zigman's new oratorio Émigré, and the Asian premiere of Andy Akiho's virtuosic piece for percussion quartet Seven Pillars, performed by Sandbox Percussion, which commissioned it.

Since its founding in 1998 by conductor Long Yu - a milestone in China's classical music industry - BMF offers a glimpse into the future of classical music, creating a platform for domestic and international performance exchanges, turning Beijing into an international music hub every fall. Now led by Artistic Director Shuang Zou, the festival bridges China to the rest of the world through the arts, also galvanizing the creation of Western and Chinese contemporary music. BMF lets young Chinese musicians showcase their talents from a platform with global reach, which has been the driving force for Long Yu, the former artist director who now serves as the chairman of the Artistic Committee, for many years. BMF is the most authoritative arts and culture event in Asia.

The 27th BMF proudly presents the China premiere of Porgy and Bess, the beloved opera by George Gershwin, which tells the story of a man trying to rescue a woman from a distressing life. The 1935 stage work, which celebrates African-American life and culture in Charleston, South Carolina, is still relevant today through its themes of timelessness, placelessness, struggle, and hope. The new semi-staged production, directed by Noa Naamat and conducted by Kazem Abdullah, is a co-production between the Beijing Music Festival, Cape Town Opera, and KT Wong Foundation. It will be performed on October 12 and 13 at Poly Theatre; a press conference will be held on October 10. (Porgy and Bess will also be performed in Shanghai on October 8.)

The Beijing premiere of Aaron Zigman and Mark Campbell's 2023 oratorio Émigré will take place on October 6 at National Centre for The Performing Arts. Campbell's libretto for Émigré, in English, tells a love story against the historical backdrop of the thousands of Jewish refugees who fled to Shanghai to escape Nazi oppression during the National Socialist era. Maestro Long Yu conducts the China Philharmonic Orchestra, the Lanzhou Concert Hall Choir, and a stellar cast. Émigré had successful premieres in Shanghai and New York recently, and will be performed in Europe for the first time in November.

American composer Andy Akiho's trailblazing Seven Pillars is an 80-minute, 11-movement suite for percussion that consists of seven ensemble movements and one solo movement for each member of the group. The structure is formed by two simultaneous processes: an additive process in which each movement introduces a new instrument, and a symmetrical/palindromic structure on either side of the central movement. It is Akiho's most ambitious project to date. Seven Pillars was nominated for two GRAMMY awards - "Best Contemporary Classical Composition" and "Best Chamber Music/Small Ensemble Performance" - and was a finalist for the 2022 Pulitzer Prize in music. It will be performed by Sandbox Percussion for the first time in Asia on October 11 at Forbidden City Concert Hall.



The 27th BMF also includes performances by internationally renowned artists that include composer and conductor Tan Dun, bandleader Wynton Marsalis and the Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra, pianists Jean-Yves Thibaudet and Hélène Grimaud, cellist Gautier Capuçon, percussionist Shengnan Hu, and the Salzburger Camerata. Acclaimed contemporary composers Richard Dubugnon and Zhou Long, among many others, will be present at the festival. For more information, please visit: www.bmf.org.cn/en or www.facebook.com/BeijingMusicFestival/

October 5, 19:30

National Centre for The Performing Arts

BMF Opening Concert: A Hundred Birds from East and West Pay Tribute to the Phoenix

Commemorating 60 Years of Sino-French Diplomatic Relations

Tan Dun conducts the China National Symphony Orchestra

Tan Dun: Whispers of Winds and Birds

Chinese Folk (rearranged by Guan Xia): Hundreds of Birds Worshiping the Phoenix, Suona Concerto

Stravinsky: The Firebird

Mozart: Sinfonia concertante in E-flat major, K.364

Ravel: Boléro

Liu Wenwen, suona; Lu Wei, violin; Wang Jian, cello

October 6, 19:30

National Centre for The Performing Arts

Aaron Zigman: Émigré, in two Acts

Jinxu Xiahou: OTTO BADER, tenor

Arnold Livingston Geis: JOSEF BADER, tenor

Huiling Zhu: LI SONG, mezzo-soprano

Yuanming Song: LINA SONG, soprano

Shen Yang: Wei Song, bass-baritone

Huang Ying: TOVAH ODESSKA, soprano

Andrew Dwan: YAAKOV ODESSKA, tenor

Mark Campbell, librettist/lyricist

Brock Walsh, additional lyrics

Lanzhou Concert Hall Choir

China Philharmonic Orchestra

Long Yu, conductor

October 6, 11:00/15:00

Poly Theatre

Percussion Resounds

Hu Shengnan & Friends Concert for Kids

Rodrigo Y Gabriela: Diablo Rojo

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart - Overture from Die Zauberflote

Chick Corea: La fiesta

Nebojša Jovan Živković: Trio per Uno

Johann Strauss (ii): Tritsch-Tratsch-Polka

Max Hoffmann: Yankee Land

Emmanuel Sejourne: Losa

Keiko Abe: The wave

Percussion by Hu Shengnan, Mo Hanyin, Zhang Ling, Wang Shunhe, and Zhang Jinwei

October 7, 19:30

Poly Theatre

Masterworks Anew

Hélène Grimaud & Salzburger Camerata

Mozart: Overture from Idomeneo, K.366

Beethoven: Piano concerto No. 4, op.58, G major

Beethoven: Symphony No. 7, op.92, A major

October 8, 19:30

Poly Theatre

Jiu Ge + Immortal Love

Two New Commissions on Chinese Themes

Richard Dubugnon：Eros athanatos

Zhou Long：Jiu Ge-Concerto for Erhu and Orchestra

Jean-Yves Thibaudet, piano; Gautier Capucon, cello; Lu Yiwen, erhu; Guangzhou Symphony Orchestra; Yi Huang, conductor

October 9 & 10, 19:30

National Centre for The Performing Arts

We Got Rhythm

Wynton Marsalis with Jazz at Lincoln Center

Wynton Marsalis, trumpet/arrangement; Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra

October 10, 19:30

Divine Music Administration

Temple of Heaven

Voices from Afar

Concert of African Choral Music by the Cape Town Opera Chorus

Acapella, small percussion

Traditional Zulu: Bawo Thixo Somandla (Father, God almighty)

Traditional Sotho/Setswana: Mahlo A Bona(The eyes that see)

isiXhosa Church Chorus: Ndisondela Kuwe (I come closer to you -Xhosa)

Arr. Barrett & Schmitt : Indodana (The son) (IsiZulu)

Braam du Toit: Die Môrester (The Morning Star)

Pieter-Louis van Dijk: Horizons

Clare Loveday: Gathering

Laura Stevens: The Way We Go

Mpumelelo Manyathi: Thonga Lami (To my calling)

Mpumelelo Manyathi: Siyaphahla (We are seeking)

Mzwandile Mabuza : Wamwmwza uEzekile (He has given Us)

Mzwandile Mabuza: Dilika Zintaba/Izintaba ezikude(Faraway mountains)

Peter Klatzow: We, who are stars

Piano accompaniment

Traditional isiXhosa: Ukuthula (The silence)

Traditional Venda: ivieguru

Traditional isiZulu: Our Homestead

Christopher Tin: Baba Yetu (Our father)

Pieter Bezuidenhout: Toring (The Tower)

Sibusisu Ndjeza: Waza wamuhle Mzantsi Afrika! (Beautiful you are, Africa!)

Ongama Mhlontlo: Here we are

South African Opera Chorus

October 11, 19:30

Forbidden City Concert Hall

Dreammakers

Andy Akiho's Seven Pillars

Andy Akiho, composer

Sandbox Percussion (Jonathan Allen, Victor Caccese, Ian Rosenbaum, and Terry Sweeney)

October 12 & 13, 19:30

Poly Theatre

'Til You Rise and Sing that Summertime

The 27th BMF Closing Concert

Semi-staged production of Gershwin's Porgy and Bess (China Premiere)

Geore Gershwin: Porgy and Bess in Three Acts

Otto Maidi: PORGY, bass-baritone

Nonhlanhla Yende: BESS, soprano

Mandisinde Mbuyazwe: CROWN, baritone

Lukhanyo Moyake: SPORTIN'LIFE, tenor

Siphamandla Moyake: CLARA, soprano

Luvo Rasemeni: JAKE, baritone

Pumza Mxinwa: SERENA, soprano

Zolina Ngejane: MARIA, contralto

Magdalene Minnaar, artistic director

Noa Naamat, director

Cape Town Opera

Shanghai Symphony Orchestra

Kazem Abdullah, conductor

