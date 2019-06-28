BBC SYMPHONY ORCHESTRA CHINA 2019 to Plat at Tianjin Concert Hall

The BBC Symphony Orchestra will play at the Tianjin Concert Hall July 2.

This concert will feature: Huang Ruo's Folk Songs for Orchestral, Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky's Piano Concerto No. 1 in B Flat Minor and Edward Elgar's Enigma Variations, with Andrew Davis conducting and Pavel Kolesnikov on the piano.

The BBC Symphony Orchestra has been at the heart of British musical life since it was founded in 1930. It plays a central role in the BBC Proms, performing around a dozen concerts at the festival each year, including the First and Last Nights.

The orchestra works regularly with Semyon Bychkov, who holds the Günter Wand Conducting Chair, and Conductor Laureate Sir Andrew Davis. Central to the Orchestra's life are studio recordings for BBC Radio 3 as well as performances around the world. With a strong commitment to 20th-century and contemporary music, recent commissions and premieres have included works by composers Philip Cashian, Anna Clyne, Brett Dean, George Walker and Raymond Yiu.

The orchestra is also committed to innovative education work, with ongoing projects including the BBC's Ten Pieces, Journey Through Music events, introducing families to classical music, and the BBC SO Family Orchestra and Chorus.

For more information about the BBC Symphony Orchestra's stop in Tianjin, tap here.





Related Articles Shows View More China Stories

More Hot Stories For You