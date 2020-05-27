Actor Feng Yuanzheng Proposes Measures to Help Rebuild Theaters Post-Pandemic

China.org.cn has reported that Actor Feng Yuanzheng introduced a new proposal at this year's session of China's top advisory body, in the hopes of saving the theater industry from the pandemic.

Read the full story HERE.

Yuanzheng suggested that the government introduce preferential policies to rescue the theater industry, including the China National Arts Fund providing money to support the industry. "The China National Arts Fund previously supported new theatrical projects and the training of new talents, but now theaters and existing shows seem to have urgent monetary needs and private companies cannot simply rise up again by relying solely on their own devices," he said. "Besides policy support, financial support is very important too."

He also suggested that theaters and companies should band together to promote themselves online in order to draw in larger audiences.

Check out the full story HERE.

Related Articles Shows View More China Stories

More Hot Stories For You