XANADU Comes to Metropolis in July

Xanadu previews begin Thursday, July 13; opening and press night is Saturday, July 15, at 7:30 pm and runs through July 26.
POPULAR
Closing the 2022 – 2023 Season at Metropolis is the cult movie classic turned musical comedy Xanadu. Kevin Wiczer directs the glitter explosion with choreography by Kristine Burdi and musical direction by Kevin McMullen. Xanadu previews begin Thursday, July 13; opening and press night is Saturday, July 15, at 7:30 pm and runs through July 26 in the 329-seat Metropolis Theater. Tickets ($10 – $45) are available now at MetropolisArts.com or by phone at (847) 577-2121.
The Tony Award-nominated Xanadu is a hilarious musical about following your dreams. It surprised audiences and critics when it transformed the 1980 film starring Olivia Newton-John and Gene Kelly into the hottest comedy on Broadway in 2007.
Xanadu follows the journey of a mythological muse, Kira, who descends from Mt. Olympus (complete with Greek chorus) to inspire a struggling artist, Sonny, to achieve the most incredible artistic creation of all time – a 1980s roller disco!
When Kira falls into forbidden love with the mortal Sonny, her jealous sisters take advantage of the situation and chaos abounds. With a score of pop gems and a script that celebrates musical theatre satire, Xanadu is a moving, electrifying tale of endless fun that will keep audiences in stitches while the original legendary, chart-topping tunes lift them out of their seats.
"The first time I saw Xanadu, my face hurt from smiling so hard," says Artistic Director Brendan Ragan. "It's an outrageously fun, goofy satire of the famously bad film, but it also manages to honor the era well with lively power ballads and endearing pop hits. And did I mention they do it on rollerskates? It's really the perfect show for summertime."
Book by Douglas Carter Beane
Music & Lyrics by Jeff Lynne & John Farrar
Based on the Universal Pictures film
Screenplay by Richard Danus & Marc Rubel
Originally produced on Broadway by Robert Ahrens, Dan Vickery, Tara Smith/B. Swibel, Sara Murchison/Dale Smith & Cari Smulyan
Directed by Kevin Wiczer
Choreography by Kristine Burdi
Musical Direction by Kenneth McMullen
Costume Design by Rachel Parent
Sound Design by Andrew Littleton
Lighting Design by Alexa Wiljanen
Dramaturgy by Linda Scheufler
Props Design by Patrick McGuire
Keys 1 Kenneth McMullen
Keys 2 Anna Wegener
Guitar Jared Forth
Drums Colin Rambert
Bass Jeremy Montoto
Visit MetropolisArts.com/accessibility/ for more information about Metropolis Performing Arts Centre accessibility efforts.
ASL-interpreted: Thursday, July 20, 2023 at 7:30 pm
Opening night is Saturday, July 15 at 7:30 pm. Press members interested in attending the performance, please contact Laine R. at lrogers@metropolisart.com.
Single Tickets for Industry Members are $10 with proof (for example: union card, resume, headshot, website, etc.). Please contact our Audience Services team at customerservice@metropolisarts.com or (847) 577-2121; not valid for more than one ticket unless noted otherwise.
Group Tickets are available at a 20% discount off the single ticket price for groups of 8 or more for select shows. All ticket fees are waived on group sales. To reserve group tickets, please contact Jana Kramer (Group Sales Coordinator) at jkramer@metropolisarts.com or (847) 577-5982 ext. 228 with your preferred performance date/time and estimated number of attendees. More information on Group Sales is available at https://www.metropolisarts.com/groups/.
Videos
|Benise Fiesta
North Shore Center for the Performing Arts (7/22-7/22)
|The Lehman Trilogy
Broadway Playhouse (9/19-10/29)
|The Spongebob Musical
Chopin Theatre (6/22-9/03)
|Sail On: The Beach Boys Tribute
Raue Center For The Arts (11/25-11/25)
|Cymbeline - Kelvyn Park
Midsommer Flight (7/21-7/23)
|Nat Zegree in The History of Rock 'n' Roll
Marriott Theatre (7/17-7/18)
|Marrakesh Express - a CSNY Experience
Memorial Opera House (8/12-8/12)
|Lucy and Charlie's Honeymoon
Lookingglass Theatre Company (5/24-8/13)
|The Who’s Tommy
Goodman Theatre's Albert Theatre (6/13-7/23)
|Rhythm World 33
The DuSable Black History Museum and Education Center (7/16-7/16)
|VIEW ALL SHOWS ADD A SHOW
Recommended For You