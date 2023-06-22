XANADU Comes to Metropolis in July

Closing the 2022 – 2023 Season at Metropolis is the cult movie classic turned musical comedy Xanadu. Kevin Wiczer directs the glitter explosion with choreography by Kristine Burdi and musical direction by Kevin McMullen. Xanadu previews begin Thursday, July 13; opening and press night is Saturday, July 15, at 7:30 pm and runs through July 26 in the 329-seat Metropolis Theater. Tickets ($10 – $45) are available now at MetropolisArts.com or by phone at (847) 577-2121.

The Tony Award-nominated Xanadu is a hilarious musical about following your dreams. It surprised audiences and critics when it transformed the 1980 film starring Olivia Newton-John and Gene Kelly into the hottest comedy on Broadway in 2007.



Xanadu follows the journey of a mythological muse, Kira, who descends from Mt. Olympus (complete with Greek chorus) to inspire a struggling artist, Sonny, to achieve the most incredible artistic creation of all time – a 1980s roller disco!

When Kira falls into forbidden love with the mortal Sonny, her jealous sisters take advantage of the situation and chaos abounds. With a score of pop gems and a script that celebrates musical theatre satire, Xanadu is a moving, electrifying tale of endless fun that will keep audiences in stitches while the original legendary, chart-topping tunes lift them out of their seats.

"The first time I saw Xanadu, my face hurt from smiling so hard," says Artistic Director Brendan Ragan. "It's an outrageously fun, goofy satire of the famously bad film, but it also manages to honor the era well with lively power ballads and endearing pop hits. And did I mention they do it on rollerskates? It's really the perfect show for summertime."

THE CREATIVE AND PRODUCTION TEAM

Book by Douglas Carter Beane

Music & Lyrics by Jeff Lynne & John Farrar

Based on the Universal Pictures film

Screenplay by Richard Danus & Marc Rubel

Originally produced on Broadway by Robert Ahrens, Dan Vickery, Tara Smith/B. Swibel, Sara Murchison/Dale Smith & Cari Smulyan

Directed by Kevin Wiczer

Choreography by Kristine Burdi

Musical Direction by Kenneth McMullen

Costume Design by Rachel Parent

Sound Design by Andrew Littleton

Lighting Design by Alexa Wiljanen

Dramaturgy by Linda Scheufler

Props Design by Patrick McGuire

ORCHESTRA

Keys 1 Kenneth McMullen

Keys 2 Anna Wegener

Guitar Jared Forth

Drums Colin Rambert

Bass Jeremy Montoto

ENHANCED AND ACCESSIBLE PERFORMANCES

Visit MetropolisArts.com/accessibility/ for more information about Metropolis Performing Arts Centre accessibility efforts.

ASL-interpreted: Thursday, July 20, 2023 at 7:30 pm

PRESS AND MARQUEE NIGHT PERFORMANCE

Opening night is Saturday, July 15 at 7:30 pm. Press members interested in attending the performance, please contact Laine R. at lrogers@metropolisart.com.

INDUSTRY, MILITARY, GROUPS, AND OTHER DISCOUNTS

Single Tickets for Industry Members are $10 with proof (for example: union card, resume, headshot, website, etc.). Please contact our Audience Services team at customerservice@metropolisarts.com or (847) 577-2121; not valid for more than one ticket unless noted otherwise.

Group Tickets are available at a 20% discount off the single ticket price for groups of 8 or more for select shows. All ticket fees are waived on group sales. To reserve group tickets, please contact Jana Kramer (Group Sales Coordinator) at jkramer@metropolisarts.com or (847) 577-5982 ext. 228 with your preferred performance date/time and estimated number of attendees. More information on Group Sales is available at https://www.metropolisarts.com/groups/.