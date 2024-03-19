Writers Theatre Reveals 2024-2025 Season

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Writers Theatre has announced its 2024/25 season. The season launches with the Chicago premiere of the acclaimed musical Natasha, Pierre & the Great Comet of 1812, nominated for 12 Tony Awards, which reunites director/choreographer Katie Spelman and music director Matt Deitchman after their previous collaboration on WT’s twice extended sold out run of Once. Kimberly Senior returns to Writers to direct the hilarious and compassionate one-person play Every Brilliant Thing. Acclaimed writer and performer Vanessa Severo will star as both herself and legendary Mexican painter Frida Kahlo in her searing new play Frida...A Self Portrait, directed by Joanie Schultz. Next spring, Braden Abraham brings Brian Friel’s touching Irish drama Translations to the Writers stage before the season concludes with the World Premiere of Dhaba on Devon Avenue,directed by Chay Yew, co-produced with TimeLine Theatre Company.

Writers Theatre Artistic Director Braden Abraham comments, “This season will take us on a theatrical odyssey traversing landscapes both familiar and foreign, where the echoes of history mingle with the vibrancy of contemporary life. From Russia and Ireland in the early 1800s to mid-20th century Mexico to the present day in our beloved Chicago, these extraordinary plays are each an invitation to celebrate the human spirit in all its wonder, complexity, and heart. The deliberately intimate setting at Writers, where you are always close to the actors, promises an unforgettable experience that will linger long after the performance ends.”

Natasha, Pierre & the Great Comet of 1812, Frida...A Self Portrait, Translations, and Dhaba on Devon Avenue will be presented in the 255-seat Alexandra C. and John D. Nichols Theatre. Every Brilliant Thing will be in the intimate Gillian Theatre. Both spaces are in Writers Theatre’s award-winning building at 325 Tudor Court in Glencoe, designed by Studio Gang Architects.

Natasha, Pierre & the Great Comet of 1812

Written by Dave Malloy

Directed & Choreographed by Katie Spelman

Music Direction by Matt Deitchman

September 5 – October 27, 2024

Opening: Friday, September 13, 2024

“There’s a war going on somewhere out there, and Andrey isn’t here.” Young and impulsive, Natasha Rostova arrives in Moscow to await the return of her fiancée from the front lines. But when she falls under the spell of the roguish Anatole, family friend Pierre must push through his existential crisis to help Natasha pick up the pieces of her shattered reputation. Based on a scandalous slice of Leo Tolstoy’s epic novel War and Peace, this innovative musical spectacle took Broadway by storm with its “electropop opera” score, earning 12 Tony Award nominations. Katie Spelman and Matt Deitchman, the inspired creative team behind WT’s hit production of Once, reunite to bring this modern spin on a literary classic to Chicago for the first time.

Natasha, Pierre & the Great Comet of 1812 is presented by arrangement with Concord Theatricals. www.concordtheatricals.com

Every Brilliant Thing

Written by Duncan MacMillan

With Jonny Donahoe

Directed by Kimberly Senior

October 31, 2024 – January 5, 2025

Opening: Friday, November 8. 2024

“1. Ice Cream. 2. Water fights. 3. Staying up past your bedtime and being allowed to watch TV.” This is how a six-year-old child begins a list of all the things that make life wonderful. They're making the list for their mother, who suffers from depression. As life goes on, and the challenges faced morph from childhood to adulthood, the list continues to grow and take on a life of its own. By shining a hilarious and compassionate light on life’s small abundant joys, this big-hearted play—told in gentle collaboration with the audience—is a loving tribute to resilience and the lengths we will go to for those we love.

Frida...A Self Portrait

Written and Performed by Vanessa Severo

Directed by Joanie Schultz

January 23 – February 23, 2025

Opening: Friday, January 31, 2025

Iconic Mexican painter Frida Kahlo was a woman who lived boldly, loved wildly, and painted prolifically in order to see herself and the world around her more clearly. Witness this extraordinary figure come to life onstage through playwright and performer Vanessa Severo, who brings breathtaking physicality and raw honesty to this stunningly creative production. With music and movement, Vanessa cracks open a powerful portal between herself and Frida, uncovering insights into the painter’s physical limitations, complex love life, addictions, and, of course, the beauty in her art.

Translations

Written by Brian Friel

Directed by Braden Abraham

April 3 – May 4, 2025

Friday, April 11, 2025

Life in County Donegal, Ireland proceeds much the same in 1833 as it’s always done. Irish-speaking young people gather at the local hedge school where the long-time and long-winded schoolmaster instructs them in lessons in Latin and Ancient Greek. This bucolic tranquility is shattered when the schoolmaster’s son arrives home along with members of the British army on an assignment to map the country, draw new borders, and “standardize” local place names into the King’s English. Soon, this quiet corner of the emerald isle is ablaze with political, cultural and personal tension. A powerful classic from one of Ireland’s most revered dramatists, Translations is a celebration of the power of language—whether it be to kindle romance, incite violence, or build a bridge to a common understanding.

The World Premiere of

Dhaba on Devon Avenue

Written by Madhuri Shekar

Directed by Chay Yew

In a co-production with TimeLine Theatre Company

June 19 – July 27, 2025

Opening: Friday, June 27, 2025

Dhaba Canteen has been a stalwart institution on Chicago’s Devon Avenue since the ‘60s, serving up delicious Sindhi food with the power to transport diners back to the halcyon days of undivided India. Times are changing, however. With the bank threatening foreclosure and Chef Neeraj’s health in decline, the restaurant may soon be cooking up its last meal—unless sous chef Rita can convince her father to let her take over the kitchen. Rich with culinary tradition and dramatic twists, Dhaba on Devon Avenue serves up a searing Chicago-set story of family, legacy, and survival at all costs.

SEASON PACKAGES

This season, Writers Theatre is offering five subscriptions with an option for every theatregoer. Each subscription includes a deeply discounted ticket price for one ticket to the 5-play series, Flex subscriptions, with options for either 4 tickets or 6 tickets, are available.

Subscriptions are now available for the 5-show season and range from $240 - $325. Flex subscriptions are $260 (4-pack) to $360 (6-pack).

Season package subscribers receive exclusive benefits including complimentary ticket exchanges by phone and mail (upgrade fees may apply), access to special play readings and lectures, special “subscriber-rate” prices on additional tickets, discounts at the bar, on Writers Theatre merchandise, event rentals, and more. For a complete list of benefits visit writerstheatre.org.

Season Packages are available online at www.writerstheatre.org, and at the Box Office by calling 847-242-6000.

Singles tickets will go on sale at a later date. Tickets for Every Brilliant Thing, Frida…A Self Portrait, Translations and Dhaba on Devon Avenue are $35 to $95 each. Tickets for Natasha, Pierre & the Great Comet of 1812 are $45 to $110.

AUDIENCE ENGAGEMENT OPPORTUNITIES:

Throughout the season, Writers Theatre offers a variety of audience enrichment and special programming. This includes regularly occurring offerings like the Family Matinee Series, The Green Room artist interview series and podcast, and The Final Word Audience Discussion Series. Please visit writerstheatre.org/events for a full listing of upcoming offerings.