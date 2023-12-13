World Premiere of Ayn Rand's IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE to Open at Otherworld Theatre This Week

​

The Conspirators will present the world premiere of Ayn Rand's "It's a Wonderful Life" as Performed by the Conspirators, Under the Direction of Dianne Feinstein (RAND/FEINSTEIN) written by Sid Feldman and directed by Wm. Bullion, at the Otherworld Theatre, 3914 N. Clark St, in a very limited run, December 15 - 17. The performance schedule is Friday - Sunday at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $15 and may be purchased online at otherworldtheatre.org with student and senior discounts available. The running time is 80 minutes with no intermission.

The Conspirators bring, RAND/FEINSTEIN, their “was-going-to-be-annual-until-the-pandemic holiday tradition” back for THREE NIGHTS ONLY! A traditional TV holiday special goes awry when progressive factions demand better content; a series of centrists led by Dianne Feinstein try to keep back the chaos. The centerpiece is a hilarious retelling of "It's a Wonderful Life" through the eyes of libertarian goddess Ayn Rand.

CONTENT WARNING: MAY CONTAIN VARIETY ACTS AND HOLIDAY-THEMED SONG AND DANCE.

The cast of RAND/FEINSTEIN includes: Eva Andrews (she/her), Elena Avila (she/they), Madison Rivers (she/they), Wm. Bullion (in he/his triumphant return to the stage), Paul Bunton (he/him), Sarah Franzel (she/her), Alex George (they/them), Artem Kreimer (he/him), Megan Lynam (she/her), Kieran O'Connor (he/him), Brian Rohde (he/him ), Mary Spencer (she/her), Tess Vincent (she/her) and Kelly Opalko (she/her) on percussion.

Crew includes: Matt Bonaccorso (he/him, stage manager), Trevor Browning (he/him, assistant director), Wm. Bullion (he/him, director), Sid Feldman (he/him, playwright, style coach, technical director), Mike McShane (he/him, lights), and Sebby Woldt (they/them, sound).

ABOUT WM. BULLION (Director, Artistic Director)

Wm. Bullion is a veteran tragicomedian, director, and actor on the fringe of the Chicago theater fringe. Bullion is an Emeritus member of The Factory Theater, for whom he directed Prophet$ and Born Ready. He started Sliced Bread Productions in 1988 and put up some solid work before it folded in 2008. He co-founded The Conspirators in 2016 (and has proudly directed their five big pieces: Commedia Divina: It's Worse Than That; The Conspirators 125th Anniversary Jubilee, Feat. “The Ineptidemic”; Accidental Death of a Black Motorist; The Deckchairs, or Make the Titanic Great Again; and The Resistible Rise of Herr Helmut Drumpf) but he was a fool to think starting another theater group in Chicago is a viable, sustainable idea. Yet, here we are, getting grants and making stuff for YOU.

ABOUT SID FELDMAN (Author/Stylecoach, Producing Director)

Sid Feldman co-founded The Conspirators and has written plays, adaptations, screenplays, reviews and essays. He has produced plays, concerts and events for numerous organizations including New Crime and Sliced Bread Productions (also with Wm. Bullion).

ABOUT THE CONSPIRATORS

The Conspirators are a (still relatively new) theater and performance collective in Chicago dedicated to provoking thought and action through dynamic, immediate theater art. The Conspirators work exclusively in a style of neo-Commedia called “The Style”—a highly theatrical performance mode developed by movie stars Tim Robbins and John Cusack from the techniques of Ariane Mnouchkine, Commedia dell'Arte, Bugs Bunny cartoons and punk rock, as historically performed by New Crime Prod. (R.I.P.) and The Actors' Gang. The company also offers Style workshops to interested performers of all calibers.

