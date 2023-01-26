Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Working in Concert Presents its Second Annual International Women's Day Concert

The concert will be held at 2:30 p.m. on Sunday, March 5, in the  Good Shepherd Lutheran Church of Oak Park. 

Jan. 26, 2023  
Working in Concert has announced its Second Annual International Women's Day Concert, "Will They Remember Life Was Beautiful - A Tribute to Women in the Arts." The concert will be held at 2:30 p.m. on Sunday, March 5, in the Good Shepherd Lutheran Church of Oak Park.

The concert's centerpiece, "Will They Remember Life Was Beautiful?," is the world premiere of the female vocal quartet commissioned with a supporting grant from Musicians Club of Women. Composed by Elizabeth Doyle with lyrics by Mary Grace Bertulfo, the work contemplates young lives lost to gun violence. It gives voice to, and reflects upon, women affected by gun violence as mother, teacher, first responder.

Performing this original work are award-winning vocalists Susan Nelson, Sarah Kropski, Christine Steyer and Anna Tonna. They will be accompanied by collaborative pianists Jennifer McCabe and Shannon McGinnis.

In addition to the premiere, the concert will feature classic operatic gems and a repertoire celebrating women's musical contributions from around the globe. These include Pauline Viardot Garcia, Amy Scurria, Germaine Shames, Thea Musgrave, Christine Steyer, Christina Rossetti, May Erlewine, Elaine Romanelli and Edith Piaf.

Guest ensemble C21 performs "Sisters, You Keep Me Fighting" under the direction of Martha Swisher. Jeanne Franks, host at WDCB-90.9 FM jazz radio, is the afternoon's emcee. The stage will be dressed by powerful backdrops from artist Cheri Wolf.

"Will They Remember Life Was Beautiful - A Tribute to Women in the Arts" is co-presented by Good Shepherd Lutheran Church and Bellissima Opera, one of several initiatives of the nonprofit performing arts alliance Working In Concert. The 90-minute concert with a short intermission will be followed by an artists' reception open to all.

Doors open at 2 p.m. Tickets are $22.50 in advance or $27.50 at the door, $45 for VIP seating, and $10 for students. Tickets cannot be refunded. Tickets: Bellissimaopera.com/IWD23/.

Good Shepherd Lutheran Church is located at 611 Randolph Street in Oak Park, IL. The building is accessible and ample free street parking is available. We request that the artists and audience be vaccinated for Covid-19 and to wear a mask except while performing.




