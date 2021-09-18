Working In Concert Will Celebrate 100 Years Of Cabaret

Working In Concert will co-sponsor this event with Chicago Cabaret Professionals.

Chicago has a unique place in the history of cabaret, being the first American city to nurture hundreds of clubs with the intimate and often improvised entertainment first found in Paris in the 1880s.

i??Never before has there been a collection of Chicago's African American singers, Parisian Cabaret, LGBTQIA artists, and the classic American standards all coming together to celebrate 100 Years of Chicago Cabaret!

Part 1 - September 19, 2021

CABARET BURLESQUE & GREAT AMERICAN SONGBOOK

A celebration of LBGTQ artists and featuring Cabaret arts of drag, burlesque, comics, and dancers interwoven with the hits from the Great American Songbook - Jazz, Broadway, standards, and composers and lyricists of Tin Pan Alley.

Cast: Arlene Armstrong, Anne Burnell, Mark Burnell, The Feathered Beaus, Willy LaQueue, Daryl Nitz, P. NoNoire, Spider Saloff, Denise Tomasello, Margaret Murphy Webb, Honey West and Bobbi Wilsyn, musical direction by Mark Burnell, with Jim Cox, bass, and Dana Hall, drums. Directed by Anne Burnell and Kyle Hustedt.

Part 2 - October 3, 2021

BLACK VOICES IN CABARET & THE FRENCH CONNECTION

Where it all began...in Paris and Chicago, focusing on African American performers and venues that have substantially influenced the American style of Cabaret. We will explore Paris Noir (Black performers in France) and the exchange of cultures.

Cast: Cynthia Clarey, Evelyn Danner, Patrick Davis, Elizabeth Doyle, Sean Harris, Claudia Hommel, Lynne Jordan, Ava Logan, Tammy McCann, LaShera Moore and David Stephens. Directed by Daniel Johnson and David Stephens, with Music Direction by Elizabeth Doyle

Appetizers and cocktails will be available for purchase. Reservations required; Seating is limited (limit 2 per person)