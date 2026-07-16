Winifred Haun & Dancers to Tour Alaska for First Time With Residencies in Nome and Anchorage

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Winifred Haun & Dancers will be on tour in Alaska from July 26 to August 2 to conduct Dance Residencies in two cities: Nome and Anchorage. The Dance Residencies will include Dance Workshops, Community Dancer Projects, and Performances.

Winifred Haun & Dancers (WH&D) will be in Nome from July 26 to 30 for the Nome Dance Project (NDP), a Dance Residency presented in collaboration with Unalaqliq Iñuutchak (Unalakleet Comes To Life), a new indigenous Alaskan dance group based in Unalakleet, near Nome. The Nome Dance Project will feature workshops in contemporary and indigenous Alaskan (Inupiaq and Yupik) dance, the creation of a collaborative work between WH&D and Unalakleet Comes to Life, and 'Dancing with the Midnight Sun,' a performance featuring Unalakleet Comes To Life, dance workshop participants, and Winifred Haun & Dancers.

NDP Workshops are Monday thru Wednesday, July 27, 28, and 29, and 'Dancing in the Midnight Sun' will be on Thursday, July 30 at 6:30pm. All NDP events are at Nome Elementary School. The Nome Dance Project is sponsored, in part, by the Nome Arts Council.

WH&D will be in Anchorage from July 31 to August 2 for the Anchorage Dance Project, conducting workshops and performing in two locations. On Friday, July 31, the Company will teach a Contemporary Dance Workshop at the Alaska Classical Ballet Academy. On Saturday, August 1, the Company will present a full day of dance workshops, culminating with a performance at Alaska Dance Theater at 4:30pm. Anchorage Dance Project sponsors include: Alaska Dance Theatre, Momentum Dance Collective, Alaska Classical Ballet Academy, and Anchorage Concert Association.

Details and Registration for all Alaska Tour events can be found at: https://www.winifredhaun.org/alaska

Background

Unalaqliq Iñuutchak (Unalakleet Comes To Life) is a historic Alaska Native dance group in Unalakleet, Alaska, dedicated to revitalizing traditional Yup'ik and Iñupiaq songs and dances that had been lost in the community for over a century. Formed by Amber Cunningham, Linda Cooper, and a core group of local women in 2022, the group began practicing Yup'ik and Iñupiaq songs twice a week, performing at community centers with drums borrowed from the local school. The group's dance and song practice serves as an emotional and generational healing effort. The tradition of singing and drumming had previously faded due to historical U.S. government policies and the arrival of missionaries. The group is actively growing into an intergenerational community effort. Unalaqliq Iñuutchak (Unalakleet Comes To Life) would not be possible without the support of the community and the singer/songwriters for sharing their songs.

Winifred Haun & Dancers is an artist-led dance organization that focuses on the creation of original, innovative dance works, in, for, and about local, national, and international communities. The 2026-27 Season will include a tour to Alaska, two major premieres, dance residencies, multiple community dance events, and more. The Company's mission is to provide dance events that illuminate and elevate diverse artists, audiences, and global themes. Now in its 29th Season, this small, but dynamic dance organization continues leading the Chicago dance community with its innovative programming and community support, and by creating and producing relevant and timely dance projects. More info about Winifred Haun & Dancers and its community partners can be found at: WinifredHaun.org

Winifred Haun & Dancers is supported in part by the Gaylord and Dorothy Donnelley Foundation, Illinois Arts Council, Oak Park Area Arts Council, in partnership with the Villages of Oak Park, Forest Park and River Forest, National Endowment for the Arts, Maywood Fine Arts, Dezinition Dance Academy, Chicago Movement Collective, Oak Park Chiropractic, SalesForce, printplace.com, and over 100 individuals.

Winifred Haun & Dancers 2026-27 Season is also supported by Wini's Circle, a group of committed donors who support the company's work with major annual gifts.

The Nome Dance Project is made possible, in part, by a grant from the National Endowment for the Arts.

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