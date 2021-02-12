Winifred Haun & Dancers Announces Winter/Spring 2021 Season

Winifred Haun & Dancers will present a full artistic season for Winter/Spring 2021. Despite the limits imposed by Covid-19 restrictions, the Company continues its mission to create and present innovative, inspiring new dance works for local, national, and online communities.

On Friday, March 5 at 6:00pm on Facebook Live, the Company will premiere a new dance film Press on, regardless. Choreographed and directed by Winifred Haun, and filmed at Links Hall by videographer Sean Rafferty, "Press on, regardless" is a series of short dance film vignettes exploring circular, inverted movement that creates a disorienting but ultimately calming visual journey. Using areas unique to Links Hall, such as the dressing room, the down stage right closet, and the seating area, the dance film will blend solos, duets, and several groups sequences into a 20 minute film.

The premiere of Press on, regardless can be viewed here: https://www.facebook.com/winifredhaundancers/live/

The Company will host a Spring Wine with Wini event on Zoom, featuring an inside look at the making of Press on, regardless on Friday, March 19 at 6:00pm. Wine with Wini events are popular with dance audiences and they explore the ideas and motivations behind the Company's works. To receive the free Zoom link for this event, sign-up here: https://forms.gle/VxonewuZGLVfCrK9A

On Saturday, April 17 at 5:30pm, the Company returns to Unity Temple

for a Live Stream of Light in Winter: Dance & Music at Unity Temple. Re staged and choreographed to fit the needs of Covid restrictions, this version of Light in Winter will present dance & music in many different and often hidden parts of Unity Temple, including the balcony of Unity House. Ticket link: available soon

From Sunday, May 16 to Friday, May 21, Winifred Haun & Dancers will present a special collaboration with Banks Performance Project, Brave enough to see it, featuring new work by four dance makers from the Chicago area. These dance makers will include Elysia Banks, Winifred Haun, Irene Hsiao, and others. Each artist will create a new work made especially for outdoor park spaces in Chicago and Oak Park. The Schedule will be:

Sunday, May 16 at 4:00pm at Cheney Mansion garden in Oak Park Thursday & Friday, May 20 & 21 at 7:00pm at Hamilton Park in Chicago Tickets will be Pay-What-You-Can, and the link will be available soon.

On Saturday, June 5 at 5:30, the Company returns to Unity Temple for a reprise of Light in Winter, featuring an original sound design by Renee Baker and the Chicago Modern Orchestra Project. This event will be presented both as a Live Stream, and Covid restrictions permitting, in-person.

Details and the ticket link will available soon.