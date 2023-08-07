Water People Theater Opens 2023-24 Season With NORTH & SUR

Encounter Between Preeminent Poets Edgar Allan Poe and Alfonsina Storni Runs September 6 - October 6, 2023.

By: Aug. 07, 2023

Chicago's Water People Theater today announced the start of its 2023-24 season with the U.S. Premiere of NORTH & SUR, a fictional meeting between preeminent poets of their hemispheres: Edgar Allan Poe to the north, and Alfonsina Storni to el sur. Written by Oscar Perdomo Marin and directed by Water People Theater's Iraida Tapias, NORTH & SUR runs September 6 - October 6, 2023 (preview September 5) at Instituto Cervantes of Chicago (31 W. Ohio St.); tickets ($20 - $30) are available at www.waterpeople.org

NORTH & SUR is an extraordinary encounter between two icons of World Literature: the great North American writer Edgar Allan Poe, who is recognized as one of the foremost progenitors of modern literature, and the South American author Alfonsina Storni, one of the most relevant postmodern poets of Latin America. Edgar and Alfonsina discover their differences and similarities within an atmosphere of incredulous astonishment; they contrast, attract, and repel each other in a space of encounters with no options. Now, they are in an undefined place that encompasses all spaces of the immaterial Universe, the space of transcendence.

The show marks Water People Theater's first production in the 2023-24 season. Each performance of NORTH & SUR, featuring Kris Tori as Alfonsina Storni and Eric K. Roberts as Edgar Allan Poe, will be performed in an intimate setting accommodating only 30 audience members per night, creating an immersive experience for audiences.

“We are incredibly excited and grateful to start our 2023-2024 season with the U.S. premiere of NORTH & SUR, a vital encounter in these times when it seems that instead of reconnecting, human beings are drifting apart,” said Water People Theater ExecutiveDirector Rebeca Alemán. “We are reaffirming, once again, the resilience of theater. NORTH & SUR is a space for bringing cultures, differences, coincidences, literature, poetry, theater, and life together. NORTH & SUR is an act of faith in favor of humanity.”

Water People Theater's NORTH & SUR runs September 6 - October 6, 2023 with performances Wednesday, Thursdays, and Fridays at 7 p.m. at the Instituto Cervantes of Chicago (31 W. Ohio St.). Performances run approximately 75 minutes with no intermission. Tickets ($20 - $30) are available at www.waterpeople.org

Water People Theater is a Latina-owned and led non-profit organization that believes in the transformative power of theater. For over two decades, we have been dedicated to producing socially-engaged bilingual and inclusive theater with and for Latinx audiences. Our mission is to leverage the power of high-quality performances and educational offerings to advance social values and defend human rights. We aim to inspire diverse audiences to become change-makers contributing to a more equitable, just, and inclusive Chicago.




