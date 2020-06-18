WISECRACKIN' Featuring Pimprov Announced June 26

Wisecrackin' is a weekly Online Comedy show were comedians are pitted in a head to head challenge to write a punchline to a set up they have never seen. The audience gets to watch and vote live on their favorite ones while also interacting in real-time with the performers throughout the show in the chat.

Friday June 26, 8pm CST Wisecrackin' welcomes the cast of Pimprov as the contestants. Featuring DJ My Boy Elroy (Liquid Soul and Midnight Circus) and Hosted by Angie McMahon

This will be Pimprov's first live performance since Covid-19 has shuttered their weekly live show.

You've seen the flashy suits and jewelry so bright that a blind man can see it shining. Now ask yourself "who is more entertaining than a pimp?" Pimprov revolves around four pimps who took improv classes...on accident. The group's lack of political correctness and outrageous costumes are only part of the reason they're growing in popularity. The other reason is they're really funny.

For over 10 years Pimprov has taken up donations for various domestic abuse shelters across the country. Just in case you're confused...we are actors portraying outrageous characters onstage. Definition of Improv Pimping: Playfully getting another player to do something unpleasant or difficult.

I mean seriously, we all have mothers. Some of us have wives, and daughters. It's a comedy show. This special event with Wisecrackin' will be a fundraiser for Neapolitan Lighthouse Domestic Abuse Center in Chicago.

Friday June 26. Time: 8pm CST ("doors open" at 7:45pm) https://www.wisecrackin.com. Donations for Neapolitan Lighthouse Domestic Abuse Center in Chicago will be accepted.

