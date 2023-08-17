WICKED Returns to the Peoria Civic Center During the 24-25 Broadway Season

The American Theatre Guild, the largest not-for-profit touring Broadway presenter in the nation, unveiled its highly anticipated 2023-2024 Season for the Peoria Civic Center earlier this spring. Today, we are announcing that Broadway’s most popular musical, WICKED, will be part of the 2024-2025 Season! Dates and additional information regarding WICKED will be released at a later time. The best way for patrons to guarantee seats to this iconic musical, is by purchasing a ticket to the 2023-2024 Season.

The 2023-2024 AMEREN ILLINOIS BROADWAY IN PEORIA SERIES will include the following touring productions: MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET CHRISTMAS, MEAN GIRLS, JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR, and THE CHER SHOW. The Season will also include THE SIMON & GARFUNKEL STORY and MALEVO as Season Add-Ons.

Season tickets for the 2023-2024 AMEREN ILLINOIS BROADWAY IN PEORIA SERIES are available for purchase now at BroadwayInPeoria.com. Information about each touring Broadway production can be found below.

MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET CHRISTMAS

Nov. 28–29, 2023

Peoria Civic Center

Inspired by the Tony Award-nominated hit musical, Million Dollar Quartet, this holiday reimagining once again brings together soon to be legends, Johnny Cash, Jerry Lee Lewis, Carl Perkins, and Elvis Presley for a musical holiday celebration featuring a nostalgic string of chart-topping favorites.

This brand-new musical is inspired by the true story of the momentous homecoming in December 1956 of rock ‘n’ roll newcomers, and soon to be legends, as they reflect on Christmases past and contemplate Christmases present and yet-to-come at a moment when no one knew if rock ‘n’ roll was a fad or a revolution.

THE SIMON & GARFUNKEL STORY (SEASON ADD-ON)

Feb. 4, 2024

Peoria Civic Center

THE SIMON & GARFUNKEL STORY is touring North America again this year! Using huge projection photos and original film footage, featuring a full live band performing all the hits including ‘Mrs. Robinson’, ‘Cecilia’, ‘Bridge Over Troubled Water’, ‘Homeward Bound’ and many more.

The immersive concert-style theater show chronicles the amazing journey shared by the folk-rock duo, Paul Simon and Art Garfunkel. It tells the story from their humble beginnings as Tom & Jerry to their incredible success as one of the best-selling music groups of the ‘60’s to their dramatic split in 1970. It culminates with the famous “The Concert in Central Park” reunion in 1981 with more than half a million fans in attendance.

With more than 100 million album sales since 1965, Simon & Garfunkel’s perfect harmonies and songs that poignantly captured the times made them one of the most successful folk-rock duos of all time. Over the years, they 10 Grammy Awards and were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1990. In 1977, their “Bridge Over Troubled Water” album was nominated at the Brit Awards for Best International Album. In 2003, Simon and Garfunkel were awarded a Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award and the following year saw their “The Sound of Silence” awarded a Grammy Hall of Fame Award.

MEAN GIRLS

Feb. 21–22, 2024

Peoria Civic Center

Direct from Broadway, MEAN GIRLS is the hilarious hit musical from an award-winning creative team, including book writer Tina Fey (“30 Rock”), composer Jeff Richmond (“Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt”), lyricist Nell Benjamin (Legally Blonde) and original director and choreographer Casey Nicholaw (The Book of Mormon).

Cady Heron may have grown up on an African savanna, but nothing prepared her for the vicious ways of her strange new home: suburban Illinois. Soon, this naïve newbie falls prey to a trio of lionized frenemies led by the charming but ruthless Regina George. But when Cady devises a plan to end Regina’s reign, she learns the hard way that you can’t cross a Queen Bee without getting stung.

MALEVO (SEASON ADD-ON)

March 26, 2024

Peoria Civic Center

MALEVO - the “South American Sensation” - was created by director, choreographer, and dancer, Matías Jaime. The Company has re-envisioned the Argentine dance of Malambo; taking what is a traditional Argentinian folkloric dance performed originally by Gauchos of the Pampas region and elevating it to a modern, avant-garde, and transgressive vision. While maintaining the great virility and dexterity of Malambo, the Company has elevated this traditional dance by fusing its classic technique with other styles such as Flamenco, and incorporating live percussion onstage.

Set to a pulsating rhythm of drums, the choreography combines the use of boleadoras, a leather and stone hunting tool used by Gauchos, with fast leg movements, energetic zapateados (stomping), and quick cepillados (“brushing”/”scrubbing”). This exciting and dynamic troupe of men has created a performance that not only pushes the Malambo style beyond its limits but gives audiences an extraordinary visual and sensory experience unlike any other.

After being named “Cultural Ambassador of the National Identity of Argentina, MALEVO has achieved numerous successes, including performances in Las Vegas, New York, Dubai, Paris, Qatar, Saint Petersburg, Canada, London, and Moscow. They’ve also been featured in special presentations with Latin pop star Ricky Martin, Cirque du Soleil, a year-long season of performances at Universal Studios Japan and reached the semi-finalists on the hit television show “America’s Got Talent.” MALEVO is thrilled to bring their show to the Peoria Civic Center!

JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR

April 16–17, 2024

Peoria Civic Center

Celebrating its 50th Anniversary, a new mesmerizing production of the iconic musical phenomenon returns to the stage. Originally staged by London’s Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre and helmed by the acclaimed director Timothy Sheader (Crazy for You, Into the Woods) and cutting-edge choreographer Drew McOnie (King Kong, Strictly Ballroom), this production won the 2017 Olivier Award for Best Musical Revival garnering unprecedented reviews and accolades. Appealing to both theater audiences and concert music fans, this production pays tribute to the historic 1971 Billboard Album of the Year while creating a modern, theatrical world that is uniquely fresh and inspiring.

With lyrics and music by Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony winners Tim Rice and Andrew Lloyd Webber, JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR is set against the backdrop of an extraordinary series of events during the final weeks in the life of Jesus Christ as seen through the eyes of Judas. Reflecting the rock roots that defined a generation, the legendary score includes ‘I Don’t Know How to Love Him’, ‘Gethsemane’ and ‘Superstar’.

THE CHER SHOW

June 4–5, 2024

Peoria Civic Center

Superstars come and go. Cher is forever. For six straight decades, only one unstoppable force has flat-out dominated popular culture - breaking down barriers, pushing boundaries and letting nothing and no one stand in her way. THE CHER SHOW is the Tony Award®-winning musical of her story, and it’s packed with so much Cher that it takes three women to play her: the kid starting out, the glam pop star, and the icon.

THE CHER SHOW is 35 smash hits, six decades of stardom, two rock-star husbands, a Grammy®, an Oscar®, an Emmy®, and enough Tony Award-winning Bob Mackie gowns to cause a sequin shortage in New York City, all in one unabashedly fabulous new musical that will have audiences dancing in the aisles!

Please note: Only Season Members receive the best seats at locked-in prices before tickets go on sale to the public, as well as priority access to tickets, premium seating, and easy exchanges. New season members should order early for the best seats to all Broadway shows.