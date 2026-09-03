WHEN WE WERE YOUNG AND UNAFRAID and GODS Will Headline JK Entertainment Season

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JK Entertainment has announced the complete lineup for Season 2: When We Were Young and Unafraid and gods: A Musical Rampage. Individual tickets will go on sale at a later date. Subscriptions for the season are on sale now. Season subscriptions start at $70. There will be three tiers of subscriptions that include benefits such as behind the scenes content, exclusive early updates from the company, and special event invitations.

When We Were Young And Unafraid

November 12 - November 29, 2026

Greenhouse Theater Center, 2257 N. Lincoln Ave.

When We Were Young and Unafraid is set in 1972 at a bed-and-breakfast turned sanctuary for women escaping abuse. As the characters navigate their individual traumas, they form unexpected bonds, challenging societal norms and confronting their fears. This thought-provoking play offers a powerful look at feminism, survival, and solidarity as these women wrestle with their pasts while fighting for a better future.

JK Entertainment will donate $1 of every ticket sold to Connections for Abused Women and their Children.

Gods: A Musical Rampage

April 22 - May 23, 2027

Greenhouse Theater Center, 2257 N. Lincoln Ave.

In gods: A Musical Rampage, a gay whore and his activist lover plot to murder a homophobic pastor. But their rebellion doesn't go unnoticed - they may have just pissed off a pantheon of ancient deities who aren't ready to be sidelined. Blending biting satire, queer chaos, and divine reckoning, gods is a furious, funny, and fearless piece of new musical theatre.

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