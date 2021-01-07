Violet Surprise Theatre Presents SAPPHFEST: A SNOWBALL'S CHANCE IN L

Violet Surprise Theatre invites you to SapphFest: A Snowball's Chance in L.

When it comes to Chicago winters, there's no business like snow business, and since we're still in ice-olation, we're going to have ourselves a so gay snow day.

SapphFest: A Snowball's Chance in L is a virtual variety show presented with L-oquence-though not to the exclusion of other letters in our deliciously queer alphabet soup.

A dazzling dozen of performers will delight you with winsomely wintery and holigay-oriented stories, songs, stand-up, and poetry: Ada Cheng, Annalise Palatine, Jessica-Jess Martin, Katherine Elise, Katie Zane, KJ Whitehead, Kristine Knowlton, Mary Margaret Tarsitano, Niki Gee, R.C. Riley, River Coello, Sahara, Sammie James, and Sydney Monet.

Because why be snowed in when you can be snowed out?

SapphFest: A Snowball's Chance in L will be presented Friday, January 22, at 7:30 PM Central.

Tickets are donation-based, with all proceeds distributed to performers, and are available via EventBrite:

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/sapphfest-a-snowballs-chance-in-l-tickets-135574315427