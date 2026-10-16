Photos: THE WINTER'S TALE Begins Performances at Chicago Shakespeare Theater
The production launches Chicago Shakespeare Theater's new Shakespeare Repertory, featuring a company of 14 Chicago actors performing two plays in rotation.
Chicago Shakespeare Theater (CST) begins performances for The Winter's Tale, the first production to launch the Shakespeare Repertory. Check out photos of the production.
Under the creative leadership of CST Artistic Director Edward Hall and taking inspiration from Shakespeare’s own company and CST’s roots as the Shakespeare Repertory, one company of 14 outstanding Chicago actors will perform both The Winter’s Tale (October 13-December 12) and A Midsummer Night’s Dream (November 11-January 3), two of Shakespeare’s most beguiling fairy tales exploring the formidable power of love, laughter, and forgiveness.
The all-Chicago cast includes Ronald L. Conner, Sean Fortunato, Kevin Gudahl, Dan Haller, Erik Hellman, Chiké Johnson, Kieran McCabe, Felicia Oduh, Esteban Ortiz-Villacorta, Issy van Randwyck, Patty Roache, Grace Steckler, Demetrios Troy, and Jessica Dean Turner.
This double header of productions in the Courtyard Theater, the first in CST’s history, makes for a thrilling theatrical experience, and audiences will have the one-of-a-kind opportunity to experience both repertory productions in one day on November 21 & 24 and December 5 & 12.
The cast features a roster of powerhouse Chicago performers, including actors familiar to the Chicago Shakespeare stage and exciting debut performances.
The creative team also includes Scenic and Costume Designer Michael Pavelka, Lighting Designer Marcus Doshi, Sound Designer Emily Hayman, Composer Kieran McCabe, Casting Director Bob Mason, Associate Director Nicole Ricciardi, Production Stage Manager Jinni Pike, Assistant Stage Manager Danny Fender, and Second Assistant Stage Manager Anna Vu.
Opening for The Winter’s Tale is set for 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, October 18, and opening for A Midsummer Night’s Dream is set for 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, November 15.
Photo Credit: Kyle Flubaker
The Winter's Tale at Chicago Shakespeare Theater
The Winter's Tale at Chicago Shakespeare Theater
The Winter's Tale at Chicago Shakespeare Theater
The Winter's Tale at Chicago Shakespeare Theater
The Winter's Tale at Chicago Shakespeare Theater
The Winter's Tale at Chicago Shakespeare Theater
The Winter's Tale at Chicago Shakespeare Theater
The Winter's Tale at Chicago Shakespeare Theater
The Winter's Tale at Chicago Shakespeare Theater
The Winter's Tale at Chicago Shakespeare Theater
The Winter's Tale at Chicago Shakespeare Theater
The Winter's Tale at Chicago Shakespeare Theater
The Winter's Tale at Chicago Shakespeare Theater
The Winter's Tale at Chicago Shakespeare Theater
The Winter's Tale at Chicago Shakespeare Theater
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