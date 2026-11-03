Video: Inside THE WINTER'S TALE Music at Chicago Shakespeare

NEW! Chicago Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Chicago & beyond. No password required. Sign Up







Composer Kieran McCabe describes how the music for THE WINTER'S TALE came together in a new behind-the-scenes clip from Chicago Shakespeare Theater. McCabe, who is also a member of the production's ensemble, talks through the process of creating the score alongside other actors in the company. The music heard in the video was written by McCabe himself.

THE WINTER'S TALE is William Shakespeare's romance, in which the action moves from Sicilia to Bohemia. The play follows a story of betrayal and forgiveness, reunion and reconciliation, with shipwrecks, a bear, and a magic oracle factoring into its plot. Chicago Shakespeare Theater's materials describe the journey as one from the darkness of Sicilia to the color and music of Bohemia.

The production is performing now through December 12 and is the first show to launch the company's Shakespeare Repertory. Under the leadership of Artistic Director Edward Hall, one company of 14 Chicago actors performs both THE WINTER'S TALE and A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM, with THE WINTER'S TALE running October 13 through December 12 at the Courtyard Theater.

BroadwayWorld has also published a review of the production, as well as first look photos from the opening of the run.

Broadway news in your inbox

Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime. Text me breaking news - biggest stories on your phone

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming