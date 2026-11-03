Season 2, Episode 5: Behind every summer is a community that keeps Fire Island alive. This episode explores the history of the beloved Pines Pantry through the eyes of its iconic Pantry Girls, alongside the volunteer firefighters of The Pines and Cherry Grove who protect the island from fires, hurricanes, beach erosion, and an uncertain future.
Video: Inside THE WINTER'S TALE Music at Chicago Shakespeare
The composer, who also performs in the ensemble, describes the process of writing the score.
Composer Kieran McCabe describes how the music for THE WINTER'S TALE came together in a new behind-the-scenes clip from Chicago Shakespeare Theater. McCabe, who is also a member of the production's ensemble, talks through the process of creating the score alongside other actors in the company. The music heard in the video was written by McCabe himself.
THE WINTER'S TALE is William Shakespeare's romance, in which the action moves from Sicilia to Bohemia. The play follows a story of betrayal and forgiveness, reunion and reconciliation, with shipwrecks, a bear, and a magic oracle factoring into its plot. Chicago Shakespeare Theater's materials describe the journey as one from the darkness of Sicilia to the color and music of Bohemia.
The production is performing now through December 12 and is the first show to launch the company's Shakespeare Repertory. Under the leadership of Artistic Director Edward Hall, one company of 14 Chicago actors performs both THE WINTER'S TALE and A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM, with THE WINTER'S TALE running October 13 through December 12 at the Courtyard Theater.
BroadwayWorld has also published a review of the production, as well as first look photos from the opening of the run.
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