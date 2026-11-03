Video: Katrina Lenk and More in ADIRONDACK CHAIR CIRCLE at Steppenwolf

Steppenwolf Theatre Company is now presenting the world premiere of the satire Adirondack Chair Circle through Sunday, December 13, 2026 in Steppenwolf’s Ensemble Theater.

Written by Chicago playwright Stephanie Alison Walker and directed by Tony Award winner Pam MacKinnon, Adirondack Chair Circle features Caroline Neff, David Darrow, Katrina Lenk, Wendy Mateo, and Sadieh Rifai.

A gaggle of suburban moms, armed with pickleball paddles and hard kombucha, are ready to take on the school board in the fight of their lives: attempting to ban the controversial books available to their kids in the school library. But is this trusted inner circle all on the same page? A world premiere from a Chicago playwright, Stephanie Alison Walker’s Adirondack Chair Circle exposes the hilarious hypocrisy of the causes we claim and the company we keep. And has a damn good time doing it.