Review: ADIRONDACK CHAIR CIRCLE at Steppenwolf Theatre Company

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Adirondack Chair Circle is a satirical take-down of a group of wealthy conservative Chicago moms dedicated to their cause. Pam McKinnon directs this world premiere at Steppenwolf. In Stephanie Alison Walker’s script, it’s easy to tell she’s not on their side. Walker has constructed a strawman argument: The conservative moms are entirely foolish and the one “woke” liberal mom depicted on-stage (Evelyn Grace) seems the smartest of them all. Much of the satire works, but this wasn’t a piece that challenged my existing views in any way (Spoiler: I’m on Evelyn Grace’s side.) Admittedly, if you’re not, Adirondack Chair Circle might not be to your taste.



While Adirondack Chair Circle draws sides, however, Walker skillfully deploys the tools at her playwriting disposal to make her argument. Indignant conservative mothers Banna, Libby, and Winona aim to ban books with outrageous titles like “Abortion Club” (Another spoiler: Not a real book) from their Chicago Public School district. The devil’s really in the details when it comes to Walker’s satire. As you might imagine, the play is so titled because the moms do indeed gather in a circle of adirondack chairs in Banna’s immaculate backyard (a gorgeous set design from Todd Rosenthal).

A singular Crow (David Darrow) narrates the proceedings. It’s a hilarious narrative device, though Darrow appears onstage inconsistently. When he’s present, though, he’s a total hoot (pun intended.) The Crow allows Walker to infuse an outsider’s perspective onto the scene. Darrow has a wry and playful delivery; he also takes on a handful of other quirky roles throughout the play.



It would appear that the Crow might not be a match for Banna, though. Katrina Lenk is splendid as the ringleader of the book banning group. Her family life might be spinning out of control, between her absent husband and her child Charlie declaring they’d like to use non-binary pronouns. But she’s determined to win this battle. Lenk has a commanding and serious presence.

She finds a strong ally in Libby (Sadieh Rifai), her much louder and more unfiltered comrade in the fight. Rifai plays Libby’s delicious lack of filter beautifully; she loves to refer to anyone who disagrees with her about the book banning as a “pedophile.” Libby’s brashness is all the funnier when she takes her media training deadly seriously in the second act.

Winona (Wendy Mateo), the most malleable of the trio, rounds out the group. While Winona initially seems dedicated to the cause, she strikes up a traitorous friendship with Evelyn Grace after they pair up for pickleball.

Caroline Neff plays Evelyn Grace with a winning blend of earnestness and calm. She has a grounded energy that balances out Lenk and Rifai’s large and looming presences. And Winona may just turn out to be open to reason.



Walker’s play works best when the satirical barbs and hysterical one-liners move like a high-spirited pickleball match. Adirondack Chair Circle gains traction in its most energetic moments, particularly when the women address the school board at meetings with hilarious monologues.

The play meanders in the second act. It’s clear Walker wanted to build up the mom drama to a big climax. But after that climax, the play flounders. I think Walker didn’t yet find the ideal button to end on.



When the group of moms take to the battle like competitors in a pickleball match, Adirondack Chair Circle is fun. And if you’ve ever wondered what a wise Crow thinks about the proceedings of a conservative mom group, this is your chance to find out.

Adirondack Chair Circle plays the Ensemble Theater at Steppenwolf Theater Company, 1646 North Halsted, through December 13. Tickets are $20 - $167.50.

Photo Credit: Michael Brosilow

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