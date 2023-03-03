Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Video: Get a First Look at YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN at the Marriott Theatre

Based on the beloved Charles Schulz comic strip, Charlie Brown and the entire Peanuts bunch explore life's great questions.

Mar. 03, 2023  

You're a Good Man, Charlie Brown is running at the Marriott Theatre through April 1.

Get first look at footage below!

Based on the beloved Charles Schulz comic strip, Charlie Brown and the entire Peanuts bunch explore life's great questions as they play baseball, struggle with homework, sing songs, swoon over their crushes, and celebrate the joy of friendship. You're A Good Man, Charlie Brown is loaded with charm, wit, and heart. Includes new songs from the Tony Award-winning Broadway revival!

This production of YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN stars Patrick Michael Tierney as "Charlie Brown," Matthew Bettencourt as "Schroeder," Tafadzwa Diener as "Lucy," Andres Enriquez as "Snoopy," Jackson Evans as "Linus," and Amanda Walker as "Sally," with understudies Lexie Bailey, Dan Gold, Maya McQueen, Justin Payton Nelson, Quinn Simmons and Ethan Warren.




RIGHT TO BE FORGOTTEN Extends Through Early April at Raven Theatre Photo
RIGHT TO BE FORGOTTEN Extends Through Early April at Raven Theatre
Due to popular demand, Raven Theatre’s critically-acclaimed Chicago premiere of Right To Be Forgotten has added an additional week of performances, extending through Sunday, April 2, 2023.
Hit The Jackpot at CircEsteems Annual Casino Night Fundraiser Photo
Hit The Jackpot at CircEsteem's Annual Casino Night Fundraiser
CircEsteem has announced the return of Casino Night, a night of both winning and giving back to the communities we serve.
Remy Bumppo Announces Cast And Creative Team For The World Premiere Of Jessica Dickeys GAL Photo
Remy Bumppo Announces Cast And Creative Team For The World Premiere Of Jessica Dickey's GALILEO'S DAUGHTER
Remy Bumppo Theatre Company have announced the cast, creative and production teams for the final production of its 2022-2023 season, the world premiere of Galileo’s Daughter by Jessica Dickey and directed by Marti Lyons, April 5 - May 14, at Theater Wit, 1229 W. Belmont Avenue.
Theo Ubique Cabaret Theatre Announces Spring Concert Series With An Emphasis On Engaging A Photo
Theo Ubique Cabaret Theatre Announces Spring Concert Series With An Emphasis On Engaging And Expanding Community
Theo Ubique Cabaret Theatre announced additional programming coming to the Howard Street Theatre this April and May. The company will host Northwestern students and alumni, the arts service organization Ring of Keys, along with the return of the Trans Voices Cabaret and Belting for Life.

