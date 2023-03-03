Video: Get a First Look at YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN at the Marriott Theatre

You're a Good Man, Charlie Brown is running at the Marriott Theatre through April 1.

Get first look at footage below!

Based on the beloved Charles Schulz comic strip, Charlie Brown and the entire Peanuts bunch explore life's great questions as they play baseball, struggle with homework, sing songs, swoon over their crushes, and celebrate the joy of friendship. You're A Good Man, Charlie Brown is loaded with charm, wit, and heart. Includes new songs from the Tony Award-winning Broadway revival!

This production of YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN stars Patrick Michael Tierney as "Charlie Brown," Matthew Bettencourt as "Schroeder," Tafadzwa Diener as "Lucy," Andres Enriquez as "Snoopy," Jackson Evans as "Linus," and Amanda Walker as "Sally," with understudies Lexie Bailey, Dan Gold, Maya McQueen, Justin Payton Nelson, Quinn Simmons and Ethan Warren.