Video: Get A First Look At RICHARD III at Chicago Shakespeare Theatre

Tony Award-nominated actor, Paralympic champion, and bilateral above-knee amputee Katy Sullivan makes her Chicago Shakespeare Theater debut in the title role.

By: Feb. 09, 2024

​Get a first look at Chicago Shakespeare Theater's production of William Shakespeare’s Richard III, staged by Artistic Director Edward Hall in the Courtyard Theater, February 2–March 3 in all new video!

Tony Award-nominated actor, Paralympic champion, and bilateral above-knee amputee Katy Sullivan makes her Chicago Shakespeare Theater debut in the title role, leading a company that also features Scott Aiello, Debo Balogun, Mark Bedard, Anatasha Blakely, E.M. Davis, Yao Dogbe, Sean Fortunato, Erik Hellman, Jaeda LaVonne, Libya V. Pugh, Mo Shipley, Demetrios Troy, and Jessica Dean Turner.

Power, greed, ambition. A world where to win is everything. And to win at all costs. Full of scathing dark comedy and high-stakes family drama, a divided kingdom provides fertile ground for the charismatic, unscrupulous Richard to seize power and exact revenge—and no one is safe from his tyranny. This marks the first major US production of Richard III to feature a woman with a disability in the title role.

The creative team includes Scenic and Costume Designer Michael Pavelka, Composer and Music Director Jon Trenchard, Lighting Designer Marcus Doshi, Sound Designer Pornchanok Kanchanabanca, Accessibility Consultant Aly Easton, Intimacy Director Sarah Scanlon, Fight Choreographer Matt Hawkins, Assistant Director Peter Andersen, Assistant Lighting Designer Yun Lin, Assistant Sound Designer Emily Hayman, , Directing Shadow Lo Williams, Casting Director Bob Mason, Production Stage Manager Jessica Forella, and Assistant Stage Manager Michael George.







