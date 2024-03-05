Video: Enrique Mazzola on the Epic Music of Verdi's AIDA

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



"There is only AIDA that is like AIDA." From epic choral scenes to intimate duets, Music Director Enrique Mazzola shares why Giuseppe Verdi's opera is unlike any other. See the Maestro conduct his first-ever AIDA, opening March 9 and running through April 7th at Lyric Opera of Chicago. The story will be brought to life by principal artists Michelle Bradley, Jamie Barton, and Russell Thomas, all led by Music Director Enrique Mazzola.

Mazzola continues "Conducting my first performance of Aida is an exhilarating experience, filled with a range of emotions. The opera stands out within Verdi's repertoire, arriving after a prolonged period of creative silence from the composer. Aida's structure diverges significantly from other operas, drawing inspiration from the grand French opera tradition. It incorporates large ensembles, extensive orchestration, grand choruses, and even ballet sequences, encompassing a myriad of artistic forms. Despite the massive scale, Aida also showcases intimate moments with just a few singers accompanied by a minimal orchestra—a stark contrast that adds to its uniqueness. The opera's epic nature revolves around an impossible love story, set against a backdrop of war, triumphal marches, and societal turmoil. Aida's blend of grandeur and intimacy makes it an unmissable spectacle, a testament to Verdi's enduring genius."

Learn more at https://lyricopera.org/aida.